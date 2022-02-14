Col. Glasker to talk about "Growing Up Black in Rappahannock"

“Growing Up Black in Rappahannock” is the topic of a Black History Month program taking place this Saturday on Zoom.

Retired Col. Samuel Glasker will be featured speaker at the conservation hosted by Scrabble School Preservation Foundation taking place 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 in cooperation with RappAtHome.

Glasker was born and raised in Woodville and attended Scrabble School and was a graduate of George Washington Carver Regional High School in Culpeper County.

He went on to earn degrees from Virginia State College (now University) in Petersburg and an MBA from Shippensburg. Glasker finished VSU as a commissioned officer after completing the ROTC program. He served multiple tours of duty, here in the states and overseas, according to a release from Scrabble School.

After a career in the military, Glasker worked private industry and was very involved in numerous religious and civic organizations over the years.

His impact has been felt far and wide receiving numerous awards for his dedicated service. Col. Glasker has vivid memories of “Growing Up Black in Rappahannock” during the 1940’s and 1950’s and will share his thoughts as they relate to today.

Register by this Thursday, Feb. 17 to receive the ZOOM link at nb_robertsc@msn.com or Info@rappathome.org.

Questions? Contact Nan Butler Roberts, SSPF, President at 540/661-2013 or Rapp At Home at 540/937-4663.

Built in 1921, Scrabble School is one of more than 5,000 Rosenwald Schools for African Americans built in the Southeastern United States during segregation, and the first of four built in Rappahannock. It closed in 1968 when the County integrated its schools.

Its original purpose all but forgotten, the school building deteriorated and was slated for demolition. The National Trust for Historic Preservation lists Rosenwald Schools among America’s “most endangered places.”