 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

College-bound teen missing since July 21 from Orange

  • 0

Local authorities are searching for an 18-year-old man who disappeared July 21 from Orange, VA.

Nana Appiah-Ofori was last seen at 9 a.m. on that date and left with no extra clothes or money. His phone was pinged at 9 p.m. in Washington, D.C. on the same day he disappeared. There has been no activity on his phone since.

Text messages from his family are returned as “not delivered.”

According to his family, Appiah-Ofori was set to attend Syracuse University this fall. His disappearance is out of character for him, according to a release from The AWARE Foundation.

Appiah-Ofori was driving a white 2013 Nissan Altima ADR with Virginia license plate number: TYP5096.

Have information on his whereabouts or see his vehicle? Contact the Town of Orange Police Department at 540/672-1234 or call 911.

Missing

Nana Appiah-Ofori has been missing from the Town of Orange since July 21.

 AWARE FOUNDATION
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

California's wildfires spreads uncontained toward Yosemite

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert