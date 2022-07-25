College-bound teen missing since July 21 from Orange

Local authorities are searching for an 18-year-old man who disappeared July 21 from Orange, VA.

Nana Appiah-Ofori was last seen at 9 a.m. on that date and left with no extra clothes or money. His phone was pinged at 9 p.m. in Washington, D.C. on the same day he disappeared. There has been no activity on his phone since.

Text messages from his family are returned as “not delivered.”

According to his family, Appiah-Ofori was set to attend Syracuse University this fall. His disappearance is out of character for him, according to a release from The AWARE Foundation.

Appiah-Ofori was driving a white 2013 Nissan Altima ADR with Virginia license plate number: TYP5096.

Have information on his whereabouts or see his vehicle? Contact the Town of Orange Police Department at 540/672-1234 or call 911.