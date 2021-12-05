Colonial Beach man, 19, killed in crash during police chase, authorities say

A young Colonial Beach man was killed Friday after he crashed his car while speeding away from a King George deputy, police said.

Sheriff’s First Sgt. Kecia Wharton said the crash took place about 7:40 p.m. in the area of State Route 206 (Dahlgren Road) and Monte Vista Drive. Jamari D. Brown, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a county deputy was on patrol when he noticed a westbound vehicle being operated recklessly on the two-lane road. The deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle to make a traffic stop and saw the driver passing other vehicles on a double yellow line while driving in excess of 20 mph over the speed limit.

A short time later, the vehicle crashed and caught on fire, Wharton said. Three deputies and a county firefighter were injured in their efforts to rescue the victim.

The deputies were taken to Mary Washington Hospital. Two were released a few hours later, while the third was still in the hospital Saturday evening. That deputy was in good condition, Wharton said.

Virginia State Police is investigating the incident.