Colonial Heights faces speeding, drug charges in traffic stop near Paris, Va.

A Colonial Heights woman faces drug and speeding charges after police pulled her over on Route 17 just south of Paris in northern Fauquier County.
A Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputy was operating radar on Thursday, Feb. 11 in the 1600 block of Winchester Road, Route 17 near Sky Meadows State Park, when a vehicle passed by a high rate of speed, according to a news release from sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Steve Lewis.
The deputy pulled over the vehicle and observed alleged drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. During a vehicle search, suspected narcotics were found, according to the release.
As a result, FCSO arrested Ivey Angulo, 22, and charged her with possession of cocaine and Adderall and reckless driving by speed. She was granted unsecured bond on the charges.