Colorful Air Force vet Edquest has lived a treasured life

"It got down to where I had six months left to go before being discharged, and I contacted the guy in charge of that sort of thing and told him I wanted to re-up my commitment," he remembered. "He told me that he'd get back to me soon and we'd get it taken care of, but it just kept getting delayed."

By the time 1962 rolled around and Eddie's service time was up, he'd flipped his decision and was preparing for a return home to Connecticut and civilian life.

"It's funny, because right before I was discharged, they finally came to me and asked if I wanted to stay in the [Air Force]," he said. "By then, I was like, "Nope, I'm going home.'"

Eddie's decision to go home would have a profound effect on the rest of his life. Had he not returned to Connecticut when he did, he likely wouldn't have met Arlene, his future wife.

"I was bowling in Westport, Connecticut, and [Eddie] kept coming over and sitting behind me, trying to strike up conversation," said Arlene, a New Jersey native. "It was getting annoying.

"Finally, he just asked me out," she continued. "I said, 'okay, sure.'"

Arlene's annoyance with Eddie gradually dissipated, and they eventually married in 1967. They went on to have a son, David, and a daughter, Jenny.