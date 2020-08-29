CLARK B. HALL: Rare images record freedom in the making

The most famous picture, arguably, to emerge from the American Civil War was taken 158 years ago in the middle of the Rappahannock River, separating Culpeper and Fauquier counties, on Aug. 19, 1862.
This compelling image does not depict soldiers at war, or in camp. No, this immortal picture reveals a group of former enslaved people fleeing Culpeper for the region north of the Rappahannock that most slaves simply called the “Free State.”
But before I continue, here is some background.
In 1860, Culpeper County boasted about 12,000 inhabitants, including 6,653 enslaved people. More than 700 individuals owned slaves; 84 “planters” owned 20 or more slaves. Culpeper farms averaged 260 acres, and the average “holding” was 10 enslaved people.
Wheat was the money crop, and the intensive labor that planted and harvested such crops was provided almost entirely by slaves that farmers owned or hired from other sources. And when a Culpeper slave was “hired off” from one farm to another, it goes without saying that—in many cases—their family was torn asunder for months, on end.
Quite often, once separated, family members were never reunited. It is a fact that the “planter class” cared only about sustaining an enslaved family if it was profitable to do so. As these farmers saw it, they were businessmen, and slaves, after all, were commodities to be bought, sold and abused, as they saw fit. Slaveholding was a business, pure and simple. Nothing sentimental about it.
Prior to the Civil War, there was in fact almost zero public opposition among white inhabitants to slavery in Culpeper County. Most agreed with local Baptist preacher Thornton Stringfellow, who argued that “Slavery is full of mercy.” Stringfellow added, “(O)ur slaves are better cared for than any other laborers on earth.’
In the same vein, the Culpeper Observer editorialized, “Slavery, as it exists in Virginia, regulated by law, and tempered by the genius of Christianity, has been a great blessing to the Negro.”
As national political tensions heatedly arose, a Culpeper lawyer stressed that Culpeper citizens should seek the best political mechanism which would “protect the rights and honor of the South.” Henry Shackleford left open the definition of “rights,” but there was not much doubt as to what he referred.
With the election of President Abraham Lincoln in 1860, heavy war clouds hovered over Culpeper. It is noteworthy to recall that Lincoln did not receive a single Culpeper vote.
The legal mechanism for the emerging fratricidal conflict was affixed in May 1861 when 1,051 Culpeper voters (all male) approved the Virginia General Assembly’s Ordinance of Secession.
The group in Culpeper speaking loudest for secession, and for upholding the institution of slavery, was the planter class that included the Taliaferros, Pattons, Shacklefords, Cunninghams and, belatedly, the Barbours and the Beckhams.
Locally, a slave-holding group organized in late 1860, calling themselves the “Southern Rights Association of Culpeper.” They demanded an instant “War of Southern Independence.”
Gun sales in Culpeper accelerated dramatically. George Wells’ gun shop promoted an “urgent arrival for sale, from up north, of Single and Double Barrell Guns, Pistols.” Militia groups were formed and preparations ensued for the inevitable conflict. (Does this sound familiar?)
In July 1861, the Battle of Manassas took place 50 miles north of Culpeper. It would be only a matter of time until the war followed the Orange and Alexandria Railroad down to the Rappahannock River.
In March 1862, the Confederate military fell back down the railroad line from Centreville and effectively established the northern border of the Confederacy at the Rappahannock. Confederate soldiers aggressively termed the river “Our Dare Mark Line,” meaning, “We dare you to try to cross it!”
So, for most of the war, the Rappahannock River identified the demarcation line between the Confederate States of America and the United States of America.
But to people enslaved in Culpeper County, that unknown region north of the river “now held by President Lincoln’s people” became known as the “Free State.”
In July 1862, the Union’s Army of Virginia—50,000 Federal soldiers—took up the dare, and invaded Culpeper by crossing the Rappahannock. Flourishing crops were destroyed; barns and stables burned; businesses, homes and churches taken over, some destroyed; slaves were set free; and enslaved people freed themselves, leaving as soon as they dared.
So, July and August 1862 marked the end of farming in Culpeper for the next three years as all major crops were obliterated. Those who had formerly planted the fields were no longer available.
After the Federals were defeated in the Battle of Cedar Mountain on Aug. 9, 1862, it was only a matter of time before they would withdraw. Gen. Robert E. Lee and his Army of Northern Virginia had this Union occupying force squarely in their gunsights. On Aug. 19, 1862, the Yankees hastily started their retreat back into Fauquier County, from whence they came.
Now liberated and desperate to flee, hundreds upon hundreds of former slaves headed in a dead rush on Aug. 19 for the Rappahannock. This specific date brings us back to our famous picture.
Two photos (which we cropped) accompanying this article, taken by Timothy O’Sullivan, depict former slaves—a family?—about to depart Culpeper for the promised land. Just above this crossing, named Cow’s Ford, is the Rappahannock Station railroad bridge. Martin’s Mill is visible just beyond the bridge.
Five fleeing individuals are pictured: Two women atop a Conestoga wagon, two men in front of the wagon, and a boy on a horse.
Everything they have with them has obviously been taken from their former master, no doubt a Culpeper landowner of considerable means. Why do I say they are from Culpeper? Well, the Union’s Army of Virginia never crossed the Rapidan, and clearly this group came from inside Federal lines, meaning Culpeper County.
Everyone can decide for themselves why one of these O’Sullivan pictures is among those most often published in Civil War history books, or seen hanging in exhibit halls, internationally, at that.
But to me, this compelling Culpeper image best tells the story, movingly, of the 4 million Americans who were freed from bondage as a result of the American Civil War.
Civil War historian Clark B. Hall, a Star-Exponent columnist since 2006, lives in Culpeper County. Email him at clarkbhall@aol.com.
