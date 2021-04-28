COMMENTARY: Building a stronger, greener economy in Culpeper after COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When fossil fuels are burned, they also release air pollutants that irritate our lungs, leading to respiratory illnesses, higher medical bills, and more missed workdays. Traffic is responsible for 50% of Virginia’s emissions, so just rethinking how we drive can have a significant impact on lowering emissions, which will reduce our planet’s warming and improve air quality. Switching to alternatives that use greener energy also creates jobs that stabilize and strengthen the economy in Culpeper.

In March, Virginia passed a rebate program that will pay people up to $4,500 for buying or leasing electric vehicles. This is in addition to the $7,500 already given by the federal government for electric vehicles. The Zero Emission Vehicle standard is another example of a policy aimed at making green alternatives like electric vehicles more affordable. The ZEV standard hasn’t been passed, but would increase the number of electric and hybrid vehicles available to purchase in Virginia each year.

Electric trucks, such as the Rivian R1T and the electric Ford F-150, are only a few months away from being on the market. Many people are familiar with how to repair and maintain gas and diesel trucks, but not electric trucks, so buying one may seem like a risk. Advocating for policies that educate people about maintaining electric vehicles could help lessen these concerns.