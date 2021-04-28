COMMENTARY: Building a stronger, greener economy in Culpeper after COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating effects on all economies. Many businesses were forced to close or struggled to stay open as lockdown measures were put in place. Culpeper County was no exception. The pandemic also changed how we traveled, leading to a reduction in the number of fossil-fuel-burning vehicles on the road.
As a student at the University of Mary Washington, I studied traffic patterns in 2020 and found that carbon-dioxide emissions from transportation were reduced by 15% in Virginia. Culpeper’s changes in transportation saw the same reductions as the state.
Carbon dioxide is one greenhouse gas that keeps the Earth from freezing, but too much of it turns the planet into an oven, and it has been accumulating in our atmosphere at a startling rate since the Industrial Revolution. As the planet warms, droughts, hurricanes, and other disruptive weather events become more common. Extreme weather events prevent people from working, leading to job insecurities, and they also lead to crop failures, which will raise prices at grocery stores where we shop.
The rise in carbon dioxide and subsequent increase in global temperatures are unprecedented. Earth’s climate changes naturally but on much longer time scales than we are seeing today. Natural climate variations, such as changes in sunspots and volcanic eruptions, cannot explain the sudden rise in global temperatures. Only an increase in carbon dioxide, mostly as a result of burning fossil fuels, can explain the sharp warming trend over the last several decades.
When fossil fuels are burned, they also release air pollutants that irritate our lungs, leading to respiratory illnesses, higher medical bills, and more missed workdays. Traffic is responsible for 50% of Virginia’s emissions, so just rethinking how we drive can have a significant impact on lowering emissions, which will reduce our planet’s warming and improve air quality. Switching to alternatives that use greener energy also creates jobs that stabilize and strengthen the economy in Culpeper.
In March, Virginia passed a rebate program that will pay people up to $4,500 for buying or leasing electric vehicles. This is in addition to the $7,500 already given by the federal government for electric vehicles. The Zero Emission Vehicle standard is another example of a policy aimed at making green alternatives like electric vehicles more affordable. The ZEV standard hasn’t been passed, but would increase the number of electric and hybrid vehicles available to purchase in Virginia each year.
Electric trucks, such as the Rivian R1T and the electric Ford F-150, are only a few months away from being on the market. Many people are familiar with how to repair and maintain gas and diesel trucks, but not electric trucks, so buying one may seem like a risk. Advocating for policies that educate people about maintaining electric vehicles could help lessen these concerns.
Policies that increase the number of charging stations can alleviate concerns about driving range and towing capacity. Increasing the number of charging stations would also help us reduce our dependence on foreign oil companies, keeping more money in Culpeper to further strengthen the economy.
Supporting transportation policies like these helps us reduce our emissions, which keeps grocery-store prices low, prevents respiratory diseases and creates more stable jobs. These will combine to form a stronger and greener economy in Culpeper.
If it isn’t the right time for you to switch to an electric vehicle, you can still take action by asking questions and sharing your point of view, especially with Culpeper’s representatives. That’s how policies are made, and it doesn’t cost a penny to say you want policies that will improve Culpeper’s economy.
A Culpeper native and a graduate of Eastern View High School, Eden Rakes is nearing graduation from the University of Mary Washington, where he majors in environmental geology, with a minor in sustainability.