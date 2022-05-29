IN THE ROOM AT THE TIME: The origins of Amtrak's Culpeper-to-Boston train

EACH morning, an Amtrak train departs from Culpeper bound for Washington, New York and Boston. It returns every afternoon. Thousands enjoy its convenience and reliability, and its ridership and profitability numbers are among the best in the Amtrak system.

Yet this service did not exist until 2008, shortly after I began serving in Virginia’s House of Delegates. Its creation proves the political adage that “decisions are made by those in the room at the time.”

For decades, passenger rail service for Charlottesville and Culpeper consisted of often-unreliable long-distance trains that ran either between New Orleans or Chicago and Washington. Studies conducted by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation showed substantial demand for additional and more reliable service, but, despite the efforts of citizen advocacy from places like Charlottesville, where former City Councilor Meredith Richards and others had been writing letters for years, this was not likely to happen without an investment of state monies.

In 2008, the prospects of a new train seemed unlikely. Congress was threatening to force states to assume responsibility for funding Amtrak’s regional intercity rail routes or risk losing them altogether. Virginia already had several routes that could be affected, and even rail advocates had to admit the difficulty of arguing for a new route when monies might be needed to shore up the existing service.

In addition, the national economy had just taken a nosedive, and Virginia’s budget was extremely stressed. Kaine had the unfortunate bad luck of presiding during the worst state economic conditions since the Great Depression (1929–1939), and would need to cut billions out of the state budget before his term would end.

These challenges, however, did not deter Shannon Valentine, then the Democrat delegate from Lynchburg and the future Virginia secretary of transportation in the administration of Gov. Ralph S. Northam. Lynchburg was on the same train line as Charlottesville and Culpeper, and Valentine’s constituents wanted better service as much as mine.

Though both of us were new delegates, we decided to push for the expansion, with Valentine taking the lead. We knew that convincing Gov. Tim Kaine and then-Secretary of Transportation Pierce Homer to include major funding for this new daily train service, which would run from Lynchburg through Charlottesville to the nation’s capital, would be a minor miracle. While Kaine agreed to meet with Valentine and me in his office to discuss the train, we were not optimistic. We had our work cut out for us.

Del. Valentine understood the intersection between policy and politics. Politely relentless in pressing the hovernor, she knew the effort was important not only for the commonwealth, but also for her red-leaning district, where the Chamber of Commerce had advocated for better rail for more than a decade. The governor wanted to help, but he knew this could not be done solely by three Democrats. He challenged us to find Republicans to sign onto the effort: if we got them, he said, he would find the money.

We—mostly Valentine—went about the task. Within a week, three of our Republican colleagues—Rob Bell of Albemarle, Ed Scott of Culpeper and William Fralin Jr. of Roanoke—had been persuaded to join us on a letter to the governor to support the project.

Kaine delivered, and, on Oct. 1, 2009, a pilot project of state-sponsored Amtrak service commenced. In the first month, ridership doubled expectations, and the three-year pilot was so successful that it was continued without objection.

In November 2017, the Lynchburg-to-Washington route was extended farther southwest to Roanoke, the first time in 38 years that the city with deep historical ties to the railroad industry would be served by passenger rail. This route continues to be one of the strongest performers in the entire Amtrak system.

Discussions are underway to extend service to Bristol, and plans exist to add two additional trains per day to the corridor in the next year.

Today, we take the service for granted. But it was not inevitable, and shows once again the the cardinal rule of politics—decisions are made by those in the room at the time.

David J. Toscano served 14 years in the Virginia House of Delegates until his retirement in 2020. This column is excerpted from his book, “Bellwether: Virginia’s Political Transformation, 2006-2020,” recently published by Hamilton Books.