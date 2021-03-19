KALENGA: Commitment is vital to success in life

Almost every one of us wants a certain level of success. I don’t know anyone who does not want to succeed.
What do I mean by succeeding? For some it may be to finish school, overcome an addiction, become financially independent, find a spouse, or have a good marriage.
I don’t believe that there is anyone out there who does not want to be successful. Whatever the definition is, we all want to succeed. We all want to feel like we have accomplished something in life. We need to realize that success is a part of us. That’s why we feel disappointed when we are not succeeding in life.
Since succeeding is part of our existence, we need a plan. A plan creates a path, design and roadmap that will lead us to our success. When you have a plan it’s easier to actually connect people to that plan. The Bible tells us, write your vision down, so that whoever sees it can also run with it.
As important as your desire to be successful is, it is also critical to be committed to your plan. We live in a society right now that is moving away from commitments. People don’t know the importance of commitment in anything.
We don’t like commitment anymore—all we value is our emotions and feelings. If I don’t like something I can go return it. If I don’t like someone that I’m in a relationship with I can leave and go find someone else.
So what is the point of getting married if I am not going to be committed to it? What is the point of getting a job that I’m not going to be committed to? What is the point of joining a church when I’m not going to be committed to doing anything?
When we look at our society today, no one encourages commitment anymore. Nowadays commitment is optional, even on our cell phones plans. T-Mobile says you don’t have to be committed to a contract. People are living together because they don’t want any commitment.
The problems in our society today have less to do with the lack of plans, love or compassion, but a lot to do with the lack of commitment. Webster define commitment as: “A promise to do or give something, a promise to be loyal to someone or something, the attitude of someone who works very hard to do or support something.”
We are required to be devoted to whatever it is that we are doing. It is critical that we show loyalty and dedication to the people God has placed in our lives or things we choose to engage in.
Proverbs 16:3 reads, “Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and your plans will succeed.”
True success can only be accomplished when we commit our ways to the Lord. Our commitment is first and foremost to God our Creator. Many of us have a tendency to commit to other things first, and when those things don’t work out or we encounter challenges, then we start blaming God for why things aren’t working out.
It is very clear in Proverbs 16:3 that we should commit everything we do to God—everything. In 1st Corinthians 10:31 we’re told: “So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.”
Our commitment to God should be reflected in everything that we do in our daily lives—at work, in our marriages, at church. People need to see God in us.
Commitment has nothing to do with your emotions. Rather it is based on your loyalty and devotion to God first, and others next.
If you want to succeed in life, commit yourself and your plans to God. God bless.
Erick Kalenga is pastor at His Village Church in Culpeper.