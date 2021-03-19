KALENGA: Commitment is vital to success in life

So what is the point of getting married if I am not going to be committed to it? What is the point of getting a job that I’m not going to be committed to? What is the point of joining a church when I’m not going to be committed to doing anything?

When we look at our society today, no one encourages commitment anymore. Nowadays commitment is optional, even on our cell phones plans. T-Mobile says you don’t have to be committed to a contract. People are living together because they don’t want any commitment.

The problems in our society today have less to do with the lack of plans, love or compassion, but a lot to do with the lack of commitment. Webster define commitment as: “A promise to do or give something, a promise to be loyal to someone or something, the attitude of someone who works very hard to do or support something.”

We are required to be devoted to whatever it is that we are doing. It is critical that we show loyalty and dedication to the people God has placed in our lives or things we choose to engage in.

Proverbs 16:3 reads, “Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and your plans will succeed.”