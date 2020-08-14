My wife loves to bake. That is quite evident by the wonderful and tempting food creations that come from her kitchen.
We make a lovely pair because everything she creates in that kitchen, I love to eat. Lately, we have been spending a lot of time at our home in Virginia, so there is much opportunity for her to churn out a lot of wonderful treats. Likewise, there is also plenty of opportunity for me to indulge in those treats.
She bakes some of the most beautiful loaves of homemade bread, and this summer has been a great season for peaches. Her peach cobbler and pies are beyond description, good. The only thing I have to consider is my waistline as I indulge in all of her wonderful cooking.
I do take some spiritual comfort in the words from Ecclesiastes 9:15 as King Solomon commends the enjoyment of simply eating and enjoying good food. He declares it one of the many pleasures in life that God has so richly given to us to enjoy. I’m smiling; Now I don’t feel guilty about enjoying all that good food.
Good food in this world is certainly a blessing to our bodies and it can add a lot of enjoyment to life, but there is another kind of food we need for our soul to survive and grow spiritually. The Bible tells us “Oh taste and see that the Lord is good; Blessed is the man who trusts in Him!” (Psalm 34:8-9).
Sometimes, we may not understand why we feel so empty and lonely deep down inside. This emptiness we feel is our soul’s way of saying it hungers and longs for the sweet taste of God’s love and His spiritual presence. In each of us, God has created a soul that needs and desires His spiritual presence and fellowship. It’s the very reason we were created. When we are in fellowship with God, He reveals His plans for us, walks with us daily and guides our soul to an obedient and purposeful life.
When we finally understand this and call upon the name of Jesus, He hears us and reaches back with forgiveness through his amazing gift of grace. In that moment, we turn to Him He allows us to taste the sweetness of His love and kindness through the fruits of His spirit. He is the only one who can bring living water to our soul. He fills our emptiness with peace beyond all understanding as He forgives our sins of an entire lifetime.
He alone can fill our hearts with hope and joy with a future far beyond the corrupted world in which we now live. He promises never to leave us or forsake us even until the end of the world (Math. 28:20).
Still, there are many people in this world today who are searching for the one thing that will finally satisfy the emptiness and hunger that lies deep within their souls. The food they most need will not be found in possessions, money, work, pleasure, hobbies, people or anything like that. The void within them can only be filled by God’s presence through His Holy Spirit.
If your soul hungers today and your feeling empty, turn from sin, call upon the name of Jesus and you will be saved (Acts 2:21).
Taste of His forgiveness and the fruits of His lovely spirit. He will quench your thirst with living water. Your soul will never hunger or thirst again.
