LILLY: God will never leave us nor forsake us

MY wife and I just returned this week from a road trip to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. We traveled by car over one thousand miles there and as many on the return. It was quite a journey through the mountains, valleys, forests, and farmlands of five states.

The trip was wonderful until the return. We found ourselves on the Pennsylvania turnpike at midday heading directly into a frightening storm. The horizon changed from partly cloudy to storm clouds and fog. The sky then grew black as swirling clouds covered the mountains ahead. Headlights of cars and trucks emerged from the storm in the oncoming lanes. Windshield wipers sloshing, lights flashing, drivers searched through the wind and rain to find their way through the ever-present storm.

As the distance shortened between us and the storm, we soon found ourselves engulfed in the heavy rain. We feared the storm we had entered but driving on remembered we were not alone. Our hearts calmed as we realized the God who created the clouds, the wind, the lightning, and even darkness was also the God who brought sunlight to our lives. He was now with us, protecting us, keeping us safe from what was on the road ahead. The same God who calmed a storm on the Sea of Galilee 2,000 years ago for frightened and doubting disciples is still in our midst.

Today, we may face storms in another place and time, but Jesus still speaks, “Peace be still” (Mark 4:39). In the midst of our storms, He can change circumstances and restore our hope. His presence alone brings peace to those who fear. Be assured, just as He did then; Jesus still has power over any crisis you may be facing today.

“El Shaddai”, God almighty, the God who created the heavens and earth, can bring peace to our lives if we but trust Him. “Your word Oh Lord is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path.”

These words in Psalm 119:105 remind us that God is always with us. He protects us, lighting our way through the darkness in the unpredictable world in which we live. We never know what we may face on the road ahead of us in life. Whether it be a financial disaster, a broken home, loss of a loved one, sickness, loneliness, or confusion about what to do during the circumstances of life. The Lord Jesus is a comforter and a light unto our path. He promises to guide us and show us the way through all roads we travel here in this world.

In Deuteronomy 31:6, the Bible tells us “He will not leave thee or forsake thee”. You and I can count on God to always be with us. He will be present when we face trials, and He will be with us through the storms of life. He will also be there waiting and watching over us when we draw our last breath and leave this world.

His resurrection will carry us to a place He has prepared for those who love, trust, and obey His commandments. Jesus is the Resurrection, the Truth, and Life itself.

Will you trust in Him today? He alone can bring forgiveness and salvation to your soul. I hope you will because He is coming back again soon.