RABBI ROSE: America's heritage is one of migration

Nothing tests your faith in God like migration—going from all you know into the unknown, filled with hope and filled with fear. Humans have had to leave what they knew and face new challenges ever since Adam and Eve were evicted from their home!
There are many stories of migration in the Hebrew Bible. Each story of biblical migration necessitated a leap of faith.
The Lord said to Abram, “Go forth from your land and from your birthplace and from your father’s house, to the land that I will show you.” Abram didn’t ask God about the particulars; he just folded up his tent, grasped the lead on his camel and trusted that God was pointing him in the right direction.
In the Book of Exodus, we read about the mass departure of the Hebrews from Egypt with Moses, to the wilderness and on to the Promised Land. Steering an estimated 600,000 family units for a total of several million people who had to leave in a hurry, taking little with them and not knowing where their sustenance would come from required a great deal of trust and faith in this new, unknown, unseen, untested God of Abraham. Kudos to the first fellow who put his big toe into the Sea of Reeds as the water parted; he had great faith that God would hold back the waters until he was safely on the other side.
Humans have been on the move since the beginning of time. Drought, famine, ethnic conflict, war, politics, religion, genocide, poverty, lack of economic opportunity and environmental events were, and are, impetuses for leaving. In Africa and South America, these fuel the drive to emigrate from situations so desperate as to put their lives, and the lives of their children, at risk. Still, they set out hoping God will guide their way, and they pray for deliverance to a safe shore and an open door.
We are a nation of immigrants, even if we don’t always see ourselves that way. Many of us are only one generation removed from the journey. More likely, you are descended from those immigrants who built America.
Looking at U.S. immigration numbers from 1850 to 1920, these are a fraction of those who came to our shores. America admitted approximately two million Russians, 1.5 million Jews, 4.5 million Irish, 400,00 Japanese, 2.8 million Germans, 600,000 Mexicans, 4 million Italians and 2.5 million Scandinavians.
They were the folks who ventured west to build new cities, build our bridges and tunnels and our ships. They were laborers, working the land, harvesting our food, sewing our clothing, laying rail across the entire U.S. and building the infrastructure of America. Some lived in squalid conditions and worked grueling hours for little money.
They had faith that God had led them to a new Promised Land. They might have struggled to learn English, but their children had the opportunity to get an education. They became American citizens, paid their taxes, bought homes and farms. They became teachers, doctors, shop keepers, captains of industry and businessmen, and when the time came, they enlisted, fought and died for America in two World Wars.
Why does immigration continue to be so important in America, and not just a hot-button issue? Demographics. This past year the U.S. has seen the lowest number of births in 50 years, with fewer babies being born than the number needed to replacing ourselves. Fewer babies mean fewer working adults to pay taxes to fund our Social Security system, grow and process food, build houses, provide skilled labor, and the doctors and nurses we’ll need as America ages.
And it isn’t just the United States. Without immigration, the European Union and the United Kingdom will find their economies crippled by worker shortages within the next thirty years. People can protest all they want about keeping out immigrants who do not share their cultural heritage. However, as politically and socially difficult as it might be, immigration will be the only way to head off economic disaster.
Future waves of immigrants will be the only way to stabilize and grow economies, fill labor demands, become essential health-care professionals for our aging population, manufacture and purchase consumer goods and pay taxes.
We may not be able to wrap our minds around it right now, but protesting and blocking immigration in adequate numbers will certainly come back to bite us. The question is, is it too late? Will we change course in time?
I’d like to leave you with these words from President Lyndon B. Johnson in a Special Message to Congress on Immigration, January 13, 1965.
“Over the years the ancestors of all of us—some 42 million human beings—have migrated to these shores. The fundamental, long-time American attitude has been to ask not where a person comes from, but what are his personal qualities. On this basis men and women migrated from every quarter of the globe. By their hard work and their enormously varied talents they hewed a great nation out of wilderness. By their dedication to liberty and equality, they created a society reflecting man’s most cherished ideals.”