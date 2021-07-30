RABBI ROSE: America's heritage is one of migration

Nothing tests your faith in God like migration—going from all you know into the unknown, filled with hope and filled with fear. Humans have had to leave what they knew and face new challenges ever since Adam and Eve were evicted from their home!

There are many stories of migration in the Hebrew Bible. Each story of biblical migration necessitated a leap of faith.

The Lord said to Abram, “Go forth from your land and from your birthplace and from your father’s house, to the land that I will show you.” Abram didn’t ask God about the particulars; he just folded up his tent, grasped the lead on his camel and trusted that God was pointing him in the right direction.

In the Book of Exodus, we read about the mass departure of the Hebrews from Egypt with Moses, to the wilderness and on to the Promised Land. Steering an estimated 600,000 family units for a total of several million people who had to leave in a hurry, taking little with them and not knowing where their sustenance would come from required a great deal of trust and faith in this new, unknown, unseen, untested God of Abraham. Kudos to the first fellow who put his big toe into the Sea of Reeds as the water parted; he had great faith that God would hold back the waters until he was safely on the other side.