RABBI ROSE: Can Americans unite in today's turmoil?

When choosing what to write about last month, I decided NOT to write about the tensions between Russia and the United States over Ukraine. My exact words were, “World War III can wait until next month, hopefully.”

Well, here we are, one month later, and—as you can discern from news coverage—it appears that the drum beating has begun in earnest. Germany, the NATO nations and even China are watching as the situation deteriorates, by the hour.

Was it only two weeks ago that the world’s attention was also riveted on Russia—albeit on the bloodwork of a 15-year-old Russian Olympic gymnast? The Beijing Olympics ended with the worst television ratings of any Olympics.

World War III probably began early Thursday morning, as Russian tanks and troops poured across the border into Ukraine. Not sure if coverage of the build-up to WWIII will garner better viewership.

Almost as predictable as the lighting of the Olympic Torch, there were the usual sirens, blasts, attacks at the airport in Kyiv, and the usual lines in front of the ATM machines as desperate citizens withdrew money while they could. With attacks coming from the north, east and south, the prognosis is not good.

I am not trying to be flippant or blasé, but rather I’m wondering how the world will wrap their minds around this aggression—especially we Americans, who, after over two years of COVID-19 deaths, pandemic politics, policies and protests, are already experiencing reduced feelings of empathy, patience and sympathy in our day-to-day lives. Can we, the American public—already experiencing compassion fatigue and at odds with our neighbors—simply throw our hands in the air claiming pandemic burnout?

Michael O’Hanlon, director of research for foreign policy at the Brookings Institute, put it succinctly: “It seemed unthinkable to have bloodshed on the European continent after World War II and the Cold War. We thought we were out of this sort of classic ground war. Now, we’re likely to see things again now that we thought we only saw in World War II movies.”

So how do we retain our humanity as we watch the evening news? After two years of infighting with regard to COVID and the outcome of the last election can we, both Republicans and Democrats, find enough common ground as Americans, or are we headed down a path that will tear us apart? Even our Founding Fathers discovered ways to heal the rifts among themselves for the greater good.

The Babylonian Jewish sage and scholar, Hillel the Elder, who lived 110 years before the birth of Jesus, gave us a concept and saying which can be found in Ethics of the Fathers, (Pirket Avot): “If I am not for myself, who will be for me? And being only for myself, what am I? And if not now, when?”

As the world heads rapidly into this conflict, each of us needs to consider if we are willing to re-enter the world of compassion and unity, to do the hard work and balancing act of holding on to our personal integrity, while caring, and providing for those impacted by whatever this calamity brings our way.

God willing, this won’t be a long, protracted conflict. May we see peace soon. In the words of the prophet Isaiah: “And they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and neither shall they learn war anymore.”

Rose Lyn Jacob is the rabbi of a five-county area in the Virginia Piedmont, including Culpeper.