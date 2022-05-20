RABBI ROSE: How can we escape hate?

I’m exhausted; bet you are too. We all could use a little vacation—time away from the day-to-day things that, over the past three years, have consumed us mentally, sap us physically, drain us emotionally, and depleted our inner store of goodwill. I would like to take a holiday from hate; bet you would too!

Hate has intruded on the peace and serenity that should dwell inside of us, and our homes, making a mess of our well-ordered world. Hatred for “the other” has insinuated itself into every nook of our lives, robbing us of the many positive things we may have taken for granted, leaving in their stead anxiety, tension, strain, and dread.

Exacerbating it all is venom dripping from the lips and in the e-mails and postings of people we work with, or live with, or are related to as well as the rancor infecting elected officials, and hi-jacking the pulpit in houses of worship.

While COVID-19 restrictions, tele-commuting to work, masks on, masks off, and a couple of years of kids learning from home would rock anybody’s boat, the roiling, venomous hate-speech from TV and radio talking heads combined with the constant “horrible news of the day,” and political sound bites form the background noise of our days. You are hereby empowered to tune to another station, or turn it off. And for the love of all that is holy, Don’t Keep It on If There Are Children in The House!

Take a breather from all that hatred-spewing. Go outside. Take a walk. And no cheating. You can’t just walk over to your computer. Put on some music and work up a sweat on that exercise bicycle you’ve been hanging your laundry on since the start of the pandemic. Don’t worry, the news cycle will make sure you don’t miss a single gruesome detail of the day’s events.

I don’t mean to be flippant when I speak about hatred. It is 2022 and in the U.S. hate has yet to take a holiday, let alone a day off. America has already suffered 198 mass shootings since January 1, 2022. In May, so far, we’ve had 33 mass shootings, but don’t quote me on that, I haven’t listened to this morning’s news yet. The long line of disgruntled or deranged shooters have taken their hatred and anger to the streets, to churches and synagogues, to schools, grocery stores, theaters, nightclubs, shopping malls, sporting venues, and they have taken their hatred and their guns to Congress.

Hate crimes in America circulate first around race hate, closely followed by sexual orientation hate, religious hate, disability hate and transgender hate.

There are so many categories and manifestations of hatred that it is difficult to keep track of them in America. And just a few days ago, and 100 years too late, a bill passed in Congress making Lynching a federal Hate Crime offense! It is on the books as The Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act!

“Finally, there are criminal penalties—a fine, a prison term of up to 30 years, or both—on an individual who conspires to commit a hate crime offense that results in death, or serious bodily injury, or that includes kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill. So, no more falling through the cracks of justice. I’d give you examples of those who have gotten away with such crimes, but my stomach can’t stand the revulsion.

Sorry to say, hatred doesn’t go away. We humans are hard-wired for it. It has evolutionary value … we seem to be programmed to hate “the other”… not “us.” It predates the Law passed down to Moses on Mt. Sinai. It’s probably why God included “Thou Shalt Not Murder” as one of the Ten Commandments, and Thou Shalt Love Thy Neighbor as Thy Self… to try to rope in our natural tendencies.

In America, we have, in the past, done our best to keep at least a thin veneer on civility, passing laws and preaching in hopes that we can rally enough cooperation for our joint survival. Now, that veneer is shattering.

It isn’t the first time since the Founding Fathers envisioned this great experiment in Democracy, nor will it be the last time that corrosive hatred has eaten away at the thin threads the world sees as the United States of America.

At this tumultuous time in our country, “are we,” as the saying goes, “willing to cut off our nose to spite our face?” How willing are we to consume ourselves in our effort to devour “the other,” in the process?

Wishing all a good Sabbath rest, filled with peace and quiet. Now turn off the T.V.

Rose Lyn Jacob is the rabbi of a five-county area in the Virginia Piedmont, including Culpeper.