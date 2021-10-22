RABBI ROSE: One is born an individual; One becomes a statistic

And be really honest and admit you are relieved when you look at the numbers and think, “I’m not an Hispanic or Black American, or Pacific Islander, Native American, or Evangelical Christian. I don’t go to rock concerts or other large gatherings, and I don’t have a job in an essential industry where I come face-to-face with the public.” What you’re really thinking is, “I don’t fit into any statistically vulnerable group, so COVID isn’t going to impact my life.”

But all that is about to change. We now have a new category for statistical analysis: COVID Orphans. These are children who have lost a parent or a grandparent with whom they lived and who were financially responsible for them, or other primary caregiver. And as of this point in time, over 120,000 children in the U.S. have become COVID Orphans.

Does it matter what color or ethnicity or statistical group they land in? I can tell you that 35 percent of the kids are white, about 32 percent are Hispanic and about 26 percent are Black. And there will be more. And one way or the other, all of us will be impacted by their losses as they enter a lifetime of uncertainties, lost opportunities, along with financial, social and mental health challenges.