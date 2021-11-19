RABBI ROSE: Pandemic Thanksgiving take 2, with all the trimmings

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I’ve spent several Thanksgiving abroad, and I’ve noticed that there is a particular pride in observing Thanksgiving with other Americans, even ones you’ve never met before, when you find yourself in a foreign country. As if with the wave of a magic wand, politics are set aside, and all feast together not as Republicans or Democrats, but as Americans.

As Lincoln pointed out, we Americans are obliged to set apart and observe the holiday at the same time it is observed in the U.S. Many years ago, while studying in Israel, I helped assuage the homesickness of my fellow American students by pulling together a Thanksgiving feast for forty-five. We feasted on tarnagol hodu—Hebrew for turkey, which translates as indian rooster!

While I won’t be spending the holiday with others this year, I certainly have more than enough Thanksgivings on which to reflect. These are wonderful, treasured, vivid memories of meals shared with friends around festive tables in far flung places from New Jersey, to Minnesota, California and many states in between.