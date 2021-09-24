RABBI ROSE: Putting friendship to the test

The regular calls became fewer and fewer. Not knowing what to say, we talked about our kids, college and career choices, and before we knew it, we were talking about grandchildren. But we had completely stopped talking about everything else. It seemed to be the only way to sustain a friendship that was now fraught with divisiveness.

As time passed, she had fewer and fewer friends in her circle, and she started to withdraw. It was happening all around me. People—family and friends—were withdrawing from book clubs, their houses of worship, and activities they’d enjoyed in the past because they couldn’t find their way around the conflict. It was the same scene on both sides of the aisle.

There were days, after my friendship with Suzanne seemed to be withering, when I would scroll down through my phone contacts, and almost call her.

Then, one day, the phone rang. “Rose, I have a brain tumor.” Suddenly, everything else in the world fell away, and we talked as friends talk when there is no one else who can understand.