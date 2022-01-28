RABBI ROSE: Remembering the Holocaust's devastation

It was a hard call this week; whether to write about the tensions of a possible impending World War III or to “commemorate” United Nations Holocaust Remembrance Day while addressing an uptick in anti-Semitic acts and attacks here in America. January 27, 2022 was U.N. Holocaust Remembrance Day, so I’ll address that. World War III can wait until next month, hopefully.

Here we are, only a month into the new year, and anti-Semitism, or as I think of it, “Jew Hating and Jew Baiting,” has already become a “hot button” issue, as opposed to the customary and perpetual underlying theme Jews have come to expect since Moses accepted the Ten Commandments at Mt. Sinai.

Just a few weeks ago, four members of a synagogue in Texas were held hostage for eleven hours, by a man who believed that Jews run America, and therefore had the “right connections” with the United States Government to free Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani woman being held nearby in a Federal prison. She had been convicted on terrorism charges for trying to kill American soldiers. Using his twisted and ill-informed logic, the hostage-taker simply chose the closest synagogue to the prison, so that the rabbi could call the White House, speak to President Biden, and have Siddiqui released.

This past week, anti-Jewish flyers appeared on doorsteps in multiple U.S. cities. The flyers, meant to intimidate local Jewish communities, listed names of Jews in important or influential positions in U.S. government, finance and industry as “proof” that Jews run the United States!

What should make all of us shake in our boots is not only the misguided concept that the Jews run the world, but the collective memory that this kind of rhetoric, almost verbatim, mirrors the language used by Hitler and his followers to stir up the hatred necessary to justify the confiscation of property, imprisonment and execution of over six million Jewish men, women, infants and children during World War II.

Lest we think it was only Jews killed during the time the Nazis were in power, any remembrance of the Holocaust requires a listing of all other individuals and groups targeted for the same atrocities committed against the Jews.

What was originally the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust created by the United Nations General Assembly has, overtime, morphed into a week of activities and educational programs honoring the memories of those who endured and those who perished.

There is nothing quite as difficult as teaching young people about the Holocaust, merging the events of seventy years ago in light of events taking place now. We have given our children a vocabulary lesson of hate; teaching the fine distinctions between “ethnic cleansing,” the mass expulsion or killing of members of an unwanted ethnic or religious group in a society, and Genocide, the deliberate killing of a large number of people from a particular nation or ethnic group with the aim of destroying that nation or group.

A number of years ago, my ninth-graders in religious school were asked to participate in an Holocaust Memorial program. We set it outdoors, in the memorial garden of our synagogue, illuminated by candles. I wrote a prayer to evoke the memories of all kinds of people who were victims. More specifically, I wrote it so that students would ask the question, “What do you mean by that line?”

I hope that, as we once again see hatred rising in America, and around the globe, that there are lessons to be learned from these words.

I Need To Pray

by Rose Lyn Jacob

I need to pray, to pray for them all,

if I do not- -who will?

I pray for the victims of the Nazi Death Camps…Treblinka, Auschwitz, Bergan- Belsen, Birkenau…the old, the young, the weak.

I pray for those who slaved in the camps and factories … working until their bodies and spirits were consumed.

I pray for the victims of the ghettos… brought down by hunger, disease… and rebellion.

I pray for the insane and infirm… eliminated for their imperfections.

I pray for those who shared our fate, gypsies, homosexuals, and Jehovah’s Witnesses.

I pray for Christians who listened to their hearts and acted—and now share the grave with us.

I pray for those who resisted… who hid in the forests and caves and quietly made the ultimate sacrifice for their fellow Jew.

I pray for those who survived the Holocaust… who wait in the twilight to be joined again with wives, mothers, sisters and brothers… to hold again fathers, lovers, husbands.

I pray that, one day soon, humanity will cease “ethnic hatred”… for even now, in too many places, bodies cry out from the pits and winds carry voices out of the ashes.

And I pray for myself, that I may always remember, that I will not turn from the horrible memories of my people, but have the strength to tell the stories.

WE need to pray

to pray for them all --

for if WE do not pray, who will?

Rose Lyn Jacob is the rabbi of a five-county area in the Virginia Piedmont, including Culpeper.