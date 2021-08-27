RABBI ROSE: Respect, dignity and compassion: Valuing the American worker

Where did they go? They left, hopefully for greener pastures, seeking work where they would be appreciated, valued, insured and paid a living wage. During COVID they’ve moved forward in their lives, acquiring new skills, starting businesses and going to college to finally get that degree. Most have no intention to return.

As to why they left, the list of reasons include long hours with no overtime pay, salaries below the minimum wage and no breaks. Some were just tired of unwanted advances by customers and staff.

Those who complained often came up against illegal retaliatory measures such as wage cuts, suspension or being fired. A glaring light has been aimed at restaurant worker inequity, letting Americans in on some of the dark little secrets.

Thanks to media coverage of almost every sector of American life during the pandemic, Americans have a heightened awareness of the conditions under which many Americans labor. We see workers on food production lines little regard for their safety. We see field workers picking and packing produce, untested, unvaccinated and living with multiple workers in one room.

We’ve seen images of overworked nurses and doctors desperately trying to save COVID patients without adequate protective gear, respirators, or trained staff to handle the additional load of the infected.