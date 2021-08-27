RABBI ROSE: Respect, dignity and compassion: Valuing the American worker

Labor Day is the only federal holiday between July 4th and Thanksgiving. Americans have stretched it from a one-day observance to a three-day farewell to summer and an opportunity to shop sales on back-to-school clothing, large kitchen appliances, lawn mowers, mulch and, for some unknown reason, Halloween candy.
Over time the Labor Day holiday somehow distanced itself from its original observance as a day of parades and picnics to acknowledge and celebrate American workers at the time of the Industrial Revolution. It fell on a Monday, and workers got the day off. A couple of years later it became a federal holiday.
Of course only a few of us think of it as a paid day off. In practice, there are many who work that day in service to those who have the luxury of a long Labor Day weekend. A sampling of those we depend on to labor on Labor Day work in retail, transportation, hospitality, our police, firefighters, EMTs, hospital staff, life guards and military personnel. Trash collectors, bless them, get the day off.
We also expect food and beverage workers to serve us. It’s been a tough couple of years for restaurants. Many shuttered their doors. Workers were laid off in droves. Now, as bars and restaurants cautiously return to indoor-outdoor dining, eateries can’t find workers! Waiters and waitresses, dish washers, chefs and cooks are choosing not to return. Staffing problems have slowed the pace of recovery.
Where did they go? They left, hopefully for greener pastures, seeking work where they would be appreciated, valued, insured and paid a living wage. During COVID they’ve moved forward in their lives, acquiring new skills, starting businesses and going to college to finally get that degree. Most have no intention to return.
As to why they left, the list of reasons include long hours with no overtime pay, salaries below the minimum wage and no breaks. Some were just tired of unwanted advances by customers and staff.
Those who complained often came up against illegal retaliatory measures such as wage cuts, suspension or being fired. A glaring light has been aimed at restaurant worker inequity, letting Americans in on some of the dark little secrets.
Thanks to media coverage of almost every sector of American life during the pandemic, Americans have a heightened awareness of the conditions under which many Americans labor. We see workers on food production lines little regard for their safety. We see field workers picking and packing produce, untested, unvaccinated and living with multiple workers in one room.
We’ve seen images of overworked nurses and doctors desperately trying to save COVID patients without adequate protective gear, respirators, or trained staff to handle the additional load of the infected.
And after a year of teaching remotely, we now come face-to-face with teachers hoping to protect not only their own health and that of their families, but also trying to safeguard their students under the age of 12, as there are still parents who choose not to vaccinate and mask their children.
We are at a critical time. Those who have lost their homes, their jobs, their businesses, their insurance coverage, their life savings, health, loved ones, and even their faith, are waiting to see what the future will bring. How we, as a nation, respond to the outcry of the pandemic multitudes will be the legacy we leave of this historical moment.
As we rise to meet the challenges of another year of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, there are two biblical admonishments for both employee and employer to keep in mind: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,” and “that which is disdainful to you, do not do unto others.” The Golden Rule—no matter how you phrase it, almost every faith has its own version.
As Labor Day approaches, I leave you with the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to share with the young people growing up around you. They are a reminder of the nobility of work and a job well done.
“No work is insignificant. All labor that uplifts humanity has dignity and importance and should be undertaken with painstaking excellence.”
Have a safe Labor Day weekend, and do what you can to keep others around you safe!
Rose Lyn Jacob is the rabbi of a five-county area in the Virginia Piedmont, including Culpeper.