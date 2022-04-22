RABBI ROSE: That first Earth Day

T he year 1970 was memorable for so many things: mini-skirts, maxi-dresses, bell-bottoms and polyester pantsuits. We listened to The Beatles, and Simon & Garfunkel; “Love Story” was the year’s top-grossing movie. Richard Nixon was president.

Life was simpler “back in the day.” Back then, it was still legal to dump toxic waste into streams. Factories spewed toxic smoke, our gasoline was leaded and polluting our air, and our larger cities wore a veil of odiferous and dense smog.

Two-thirds of the nation’s lakes, rivers, and coastal waters were unsafe for fishing or swimming, due, in no small part, to untreated sewage dumped into open water. Animals from fish to fowl and everything in-between were in danger of losing their natural habitats.

Politicians had yet to take interest in “environmentalism” as we think of it today, and with no EPA, no Clean Water or Clean Air Act, no Endangered Species Act America, and, one you may not be familiar with, no Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act, America had no legal or regulatory mechanisms in place to turn the tide.

One man, Senator Gaylord Nelson, of Wisconsin, seeing the desperate need for environmental protection through legislation, yet unable to fire up political support, turned instead to the people—proposing April 22, 1970, as Earth Day, a day of “teach-ins” at thousands of U.S. universities, of marches, parades, and protests.

Twenty million Americans participated in the events of the day. This massive public support finally forced politicians to see not only the severity of the problems, but the extent of public concern and support for change.

Gaylord Nelson earned environmentalism a lasting place in national politics—no easy feat, as most politicians are more focused on the here-and-now, not the future. As Senator Nelson pointed out, “The ultimate test of man’s conscience may be his willingness to sacrifice something today for future generations whose words of thanks will not be heard.”

Protecting the earth has long been a part of Jewish texts and tradition. I guess you could say that our first Earth Day goes back to the Creation Story, specifically, Day 6 of Creation. Along with creating other mammals, God makes man and woman and grants them dominion over “the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing.”

Earth Day is a reminder of the sacredness and importance of the earth, and of our role and responsibility in maintaining it for all its inhabitants. It is a time to get our values straight, to take seriously the task of maintaining what was given to us, and not to focus solely on what we can squeeze from the earth.

Judaic teaching tries to instill the idea that people must partner with God in doing the work of creation and in repairing the world, both literally and figuratively—a concept called Tikkun Olam. There are biblical laws, that we have tweaked for today’s environmental ones. One example of such a law is not destroying needlessly, a concept that now is extended to recycling of usable items and materials.

There is also a concept called L’Dor va Dor, from Generation to Generation, which obliges each generation to leave a livable world for the next generation, an obligation we can meet by conserving energy, enacting laws that slow climate change, protect endangered species, and curb waste and pollution.

God has made us “guardians of the earth,” and in the words of Ernest Hemingway, “The Earth is a fine place and worth fighting for.” I hope you will find a way to make a difference on Earth Day, and every other day, and cherish the world we were given so that future generations can know the pleasures we feel from her beauty and abundance.

Rose Lyn Jacob is the rabbi of a five-county area in the Virginia Piedmont, including Culpeper.