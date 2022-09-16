RABBI ROSE: The queen’s memorial

PERHAPS for the first time in their lives, many Americans are learning more about the British monarchy than could ever be gleaned from the cover of a tabloid at the supermarket checkout.

So far, at least from what I’ve seen and read, there has been little trashing, in the media of any members of the royal family since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, or the ascension to the throne of King Charles III. Still, I’m sure the paparazzi lenses will be focused on Queen Elizabeth’s funeral Monday at Westminster Abbey.

If you look back at the photos of her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947, you’ll see a joyful softness to them and the 1953 coronation photos were composed and regal. At her wedding and coronation, the bells of England peeled joyously. But now, the funerary church bells are to be completely muffled, a mark of respect for the death of a monarch; a sound not heard at Westminster for 70 years.

Ten days of mourning, and so far, everyone is behaving themselves, even the politicians. Ten days of reflection on the life of the longest ruling monarch, and ten days to wonder how and why she was so beloved by so many.

“Her late majesty spent her whole life doing the right thing, and not just because she felt like it, or because the mood took her. She spent her 96 years doing the right thing day in and day out, out of a sense of duty.” These words were spoken last week, in the House of Lords, by Baron David Wolfson. It struck a chord with so many.

While tasked as the head of state, she undertook more than just a constitutional role, and duties as the international representative of Great Britain. She was the head of the nation, giving her subjects in each generation, a focus of national identity, unity and pride. As so many mourners have expressed, the queen’s 70-year presence on the throne gave her people, no matter how old, a sense of stability and continuity, for the events of her reign punctuated their lives.

Hundreds of thousands will remember where they were and the events of her death and funeral, just as Americans remember where they were when President Roosevelt broadcast the bombing of Pearl Harbor, or got the news of President Kennedy’s death, or heard Neil Armstrong speak the first words on the moon, or when they first heard about the 9/11 attacks.

The queen was a fabulous listener. Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, in talking about the queen, defined what makes a good leader. “A leader is one who knows how to listen: to the unspoken cry of others and to the still, small voice of God.” He pointed out that ”when anointed queen, she pledged to rule not just according to British laws, but the “laws of God,” in her role as “Supreme Governor of the Church of England” and “Defender of the Faith.””

She took this as a mandate to listen to people of all faiths. At her Diamond Jubilee, she met with nine representatives of the leading faiths of Great Britain: Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Zoroastrian and Bahai. She praised their contributions to the nation. More and more, she said, the Church of England was actively co-operating with other faiths to build a better society. Though a devout Christian, she was also a great woman of faith. And it is faith, she believed, that reminds us of the responsibilities we have beyond ourselves.

Time and time again, I’ve heard stories told by those who knew her well, as well as those with whom she only briefly interacted. The stories from the BBC World Service spoke to so many, all over the world, of how the queen sincerely turned her attentions to them and listened.

Perhaps no story is as poignant as that of a small group of Holocaust survivors that met with the queen back in 2005 to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Normally, the queen is kept on a strict schedule, and after meetings is usually swept off by her handlers. However, after meeting the survivors, she stayed well past her time to depart.

To each survivor she gave her focused, unhurried attention, standing and listening until each had finished telling their personal story. Sixty years had passed, but many said it was this encounter with Queen Elizabeth, listening to their stories that brought closure. As one survivor stated, “Sixty years ago, I didn’t know if I would live or die. And now, I am here, speaking with the queen.”

Next week the Jewish High Holidays begin with Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year. While it is a time of reflecting on the past year, it is also a time of praying for goodness and hope in the New Year. So, as we reflect on the remarkable life of the late queen, let us look forward to a new page in British history, and pray for the new monarch.

We can pray that, in addition to the skills Prince Charles brought to the throne of compassion, goodness, faith and hope that, as the new monarch, King Charles III will be imbued with the special gift his mother brought to her throne, the keen ability to listen.