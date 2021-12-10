RABBI ROSE: Using light to banish the darkness

Illumination is an important part of the holiday, as candles are lit all 8 nights to remind us of a miracle. In Sunday school, the miracle is explained to children by saying, “After the defeat of the Hellenized Syrians who had defiled the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, the Jews removed the statues of Greek gods cleansed the Temple. But when it came time to rekindle the Temple Light, the leaders of the revolt could only find enough oil for the lamp to be lit for one day. But, miraculously, the oil lasted for the eight days it would take until new, pure oil could be pressed.”

For Christians, it is also a season of spiritual light. For Christians, Christmas brings with it its own unique challenge; how do you retain “reason for the season” and keep a spiritual focus when even the faithful are relentlessly marketed to?