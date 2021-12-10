RABBI ROSE: Using light to banish the darkness

It was a truly dark night in August 2017 when, during the nighttime “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, 300 white supremacists holding lit torches—meant to evoke fear similar to the fear felt from witnessing Ku Klux Klan and Nazi marches—moved through the streets of Charlottesville.
At one point, these white supremacists encircled counter-protesters, causing many to fear for their lives, and ultimately ending in the death of one person and injury to many more.
The torch has been used for centuries as a symbol of illumination and hope. The Statue of Liberty lifts her torch high. The original name of the statue was “Liberty Enlightening the World.” Illustrations of torches frequently appear in conjunction with academic institutions, where they shine light on knowledge.
But by the early 1930s Nazis were using the torch in their marches and rallies. It became a symbol of terror and dominance, power and racial superiority. I bring this up because just a few weeks ago, a Virginia jury found the group of white nationalists who organized the deadly rally liable of engaging in a conspiracy ahead of the violent demonstration.
We are now in both the darkest part of the year, and a season of light for both Jews and Christians. Christians have, for the most part, already brightened the night by putting up holiday decorations along with miles of illuminated colored lights around their trees, their houses, stores, streets, and blinking sweaters and brightly lit antlers on their dogs! Jews have just finished the eight-day observance of Chanukah, coming this year not at Christmas time, but instead right on the heels of Thanksgiving.
Illumination is an important part of the holiday, as candles are lit all 8 nights to remind us of a miracle. In Sunday school, the miracle is explained to children by saying, “After the defeat of the Hellenized Syrians who had defiled the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, the Jews removed the statues of Greek gods cleansed the Temple. But when it came time to rekindle the Temple Light, the leaders of the revolt could only find enough oil for the lamp to be lit for one day. But, miraculously, the oil lasted for the eight days it would take until new, pure oil could be pressed.”
For Christians, it is also a season of spiritual light. For Christians, Christmas brings with it its own unique challenge; how do you retain “reason for the season” and keep a spiritual focus when even the faithful are relentlessly marketed to?
There is a parody song by Tom Lehrer with the line “Angels we have heard on high, tell us to go out and buy!” There is more hand-wringing about late arrival of gifts and cards due to postal service cutbacks, than whether or not to get a COVID booster. Instead of thanking God for being spared from the pandemic and human losses in the hundreds of thousands, we are bemoaning the loss of container ships filled with stuff that we may or may not actually need or want! Perhaps the marketing and gift-giving are geared to making people happy even if there is despair in their lives or households.
After the New Year, our days will grow longer and light will return. Realistically, however, our way of life will never return to the way it was in the “Before Times,” no matter how hopeful or nostalgic we are for the past.
There have been 50 million cases of COVID in the US. There have been nearly 800,000 U.S. deaths. There has been a great upheaval in how we work. A record 4.4 million Americans left their jobs back in September in search of better jobs with more pay, more opportunity and a chance to be appreciated. There is even a name for it, The Great Resignation. The discussion of raising the minimum wage is almost a moot point, as competition for workers has raised salaries faster than any legislation could!
During the dark events in Charlottesville, angry, torch-bearing white supremacists, clothed in self-entitlement as surely as the KKK marched in hooded sheets, shouted “You will not replace us” and “JEWS will not replace us!” The deep fear of replacement by “the other” washed over the marchers.
How we choose to respond to the current mood of darkness in our country is up to each individual, and so I would like to leave you with the words of the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks: ”For though my faith is not yours, and your faith is not mine, if we are each free to light our own flame, together we can banish some of the darkness in the world.”