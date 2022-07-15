RABBI ROSE: When truth takes a holiday

THERE is a kind of immunity that can’t be put into a syringe to keep us safe. I call it “heard immunity”—as in that Motown ‘70s hit, “I Heard It Through the Grapevine.”

Heard immunity works to make you sensitive to the hearsay, misinformation, rumors, lies and gossip and unsubstantiated “truths” that spread faster than any variant of COVID. As Winston Churchill supposedly said, “A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.”

You probably played the game “Telephone” as a child, the game where you whisper a phrase or story into the ear of the person next to you, and they pass it along. By the time it makes it to the end of the line, it bears little resemblance to the original, true message.

Today, we no longer spread information in hushed tones. News outlets, political pundits, internet sources, political groups and fundamentalists blast it 24 hours a day. Pizzagate, QAnon, unfounded accusations of child trafficking, reports of thousands of criminals pouring over our southern border, and the ever-popular “Jews control the media, banks and government” are just a few examples of the kind of hearsay, rumors or gossip that spread like wildfire.

I place the blame for today’s fascination with the conundrum of why Americans are having trouble with the truth squarely on the shoulders of a young George Washington, who, according to his first biographer said “I cannot tell a lie, ‘twas I who chopped down the cherry tree!” No doubt he set the bar too high. Others set the bar lower, or as they ask in the dance, The Limbo: “How low can you go”?

Let’s see.

Celebrity lies: Lance Armstrong—“I never took enhancement drugs.” Pete Rose—“I have never gambled.” Tiger Woods—“I’m faithful.” Paris Hilton—“I don’t do drugs.”

President Richard Nixon: “Truth is America’s most potent weapon. We cannot enlarge upon the truth. But we can and must intensify our efforts to make that truth more shining.”

President Bill Clinton: “But I want to say one thing to the American people. I want you to listen to me. I’m going to say this again: I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky. I never told anybody to lie, not a single time; never.”

Vladimir Putin on Ukraine: “It’s our land, it’s our country, we don’t have any other option.”

President Donald Trump Tweet: “I WON THE ELECTION!”

To quote Mark Twain, “Truth is stranger than fiction, but it is because fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities. Truth isn’t.”

As we’ve seen in this week’s news coverage of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the nation’s “conspiracy versus truth problem” fomented the attack on Congress, shook the foundations of democracy and got good people killed.

Conspiracy theories—that is to say rumors, hearsay and misinformation—arise when people become worried or threatened, when there is a crisis or when important things happen that they want to make sense of. Rumors take root and thrive in conditions of uncertainty.

So how do we sort through the massive amount of information thrown at us on a daily basis? I’m not sure, but we have a moral obligation to believe only what we have researched and for which we have gleaned sufficient evidence.

As the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol is clearly showing, in sworn testimony after testimony, our beliefs influence our actions. That is, we behave based on what we believe to be true.

Careless believing based on untruths leads to poor actions, and may ensnare others who “believe” because of you. Once that happens, it is just a hop, skip and a jump to conspiracy theories, “fake news”—one of my least-favorite expressions—and being used and manipulated at great cost to our democracy and our fellow Americans.

There is a a Jewish value that we try to instill in our children to inoculate them against the fear of inaction in times of difficult moral decisions. We start early and never stop saying it, no matter how old “the child” is. It is the admonishment to be a mensch. The best translation I can give you is, “In a place or time where there are no persons of moral character, YOU need to be that person of character.”

Truth. It is our moral obligation to pursue it.

It is our moral obligation as Americans because, in the words of George Orwell, “In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.”