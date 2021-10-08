SAYING GRACE: As seasons change, we can count on God to stay the same

Most of America starts to celebrate the return of fall sometime during the middle of August. Produce stands begin to sell mums instead of watermelon. Cozy sweaters replace swimsuits in department stores. And of course, you can indulge in pumpkin spice flavors to your heart’s content with everything from coffee to Twinkies. Your dog can even get in on the fun with pumpkin spice-flavored dog bones.
The above is all true unless you are a member of the Fredericksburg Ablondi family. In this house, we eke out every little last bit of summer that we can. My third-born daughter loves summer. Let me rephrase that. She is summer. She exudes everything that is sunshine, sand, waves and lazy days playing in the pool. Ironically, her birthday is the last day of summer making the hallmark of the return of autumn the day after our golden child’s birthday.
As I was placing our mums and pumpkins on the front steps, I started to think a lot about seasons and how they impact our lives. Of course, summer, spring, winter and fall bring changes to our lives. But other seasons impact us in even greater ways. Childhood, adolescence, young adulthood, parenthood, empty nesting and becoming grandparents are just some of the life stages most people go through. Some seasons are characterized by sickness or relationship difficulties. Others bring joy, stability and happiness.
While the above seasons are experienced on an individual level, there are also seasonal changes that are felt globally. In my lifetime, I can look back and observe several distinct cultural seasons. The first to come to mind is the change that took place on Sept. 11, 2001. There is a huge distinction between a pre-9/11 world and a post-9/11 world.
Currently, we are experiencing a seasonal change brought on by COVID-19. Our world will never look or behave quite the same as it did before this deadly virus spread across the globe.
Thankfully, throughout all the changes, both on a personal and a global level, we can count on God to stay the same. God, speaking through the prophet Malachi, said, “For I the Lord do not change” (Malachi 3:6). We can take great comfort in these words from the book of Hebrews, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8).
The immutable, or unchanging, characteristics of God can bring us great comfort throughout the changing seasons of life. Our God is infinite. He is self-existing and without origin. Paul told the church in Colossae, “He is before all things, and in him all things hold together” (Colossians 1:17).
Unlike us, God is completely self-sufficient. He has no needs, “For as the Father has life in himself, so he has granted the Son also to have life in himself” (John 5:26). Because of this, we can take all our needs to God and be confident that He will be able to satisfy them. He has a never-ending well of goodness, love, peace, joy, mercy and grace.
God is omnipotent which means that He is all-powerful. One of my favorite verses from the book of Job illustrates this quality beautifully, “Can you fathom the mysteries of God? Can you probe the limits of the Almighty? They are higher than the heavens above—what can you do? They are deeper than the depths below—what can you know? Their measure is longer than the earth and wider than the sea” (Job 11:7-9). As Christians, we serve a God who is strong and mighty (Psalm 24:8) and nothing is too hard for Him to accomplish (Genesis 18:14).
I wish I had the space to share all of the unchanging characteristics of the Lord, but that would take far more words than are printed in this entire newspaper. I will share one final characteristic that brings me greater comfort than all the rest. God is faithful, “Know therefore that the LORD your God is God; he is the faithful God, keeping his covenant of love to a thousand generations of those who love him and keep his commands” (Deuteronomy 7:9). The Apostle Paul wrote to his protege Timothy, “If we are faithless, he remains faithful—for he cannot deny himself” (2 Timothy 2:13).
I pray that the verses I’ve shared and the character qualities they describe bring you the same comfort they bring me during this season of change and upheaval in which we all find ourselves trying to navigate. Though our world may change, our loving, all-powerful, faithful God will stay the same forever.
Heather Ablondi is a women’s ministry speaker and author who lives in Fredericksburg.