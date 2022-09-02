SAYING GRACE: Instituting guardrails to preserve the good

Y et another evangelical pastor made headlines this week. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor of the Village Church, announced that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence because of an online relationship he had with a woman who is not his wife.

Matt tearfully told his congregation this past Sunday that the relationship was not “romantic or sexual” but “unguarded and unwise,” and that it included “coarse and foolish joking that’s unbefitting of someone in my position.”

I agree with the many other commentators who have stated that it seems like we are not getting the full story. Unfortunately, the elders of Village Church chose not to release the report compiled by the law firm they commissioned to review Chandler’s messaging history on his social media accounts, email, and cellphone.

According to Rachael Denhollander, an advocate for sexual abuse victims, the church did itself “no favors” by not making the report public. “It is always best practice to release the result of the independent assessment,” she said. “It is the best protection for everybody.” Without concrete facts, we are left to fill in the blanks and create our narrative of what took place between Chandler and his friend.

Without more information, it is very difficult (and unfair) to make any sort of educated commentary on Chandler’s actions or how the church handled the situation. Instead, I will share some general thoughts on opposite-sex friendships among married Christians.

Many years ago, one of my best friends was a guy. We talked on the phone all the time. We went to the movies and had dinners together. We shared hopes, dreams, struggles, and disappointments in what was a strictly platonic friendship. When I met the man who would become my husband, he gradually became the one with whom my most intimate thoughts and feelings were shared causing the dynamics of my friendship to change.

The changes had to take place not because there was anything wrong or sinful about my friendship, but because of the exclusivity and singularity of my relationship with my spouse. The marriage relationship should be set apart from the rest with a level of intimacy that should be reserved for our partner. I didn’t talk the same way or go out with my friend alone anymore because of my commitment to share my heart and life with one man and one man only.

Now, don’t hear what I am not saying. I am not saying that it isn’t appropriate for a married man or woman to be friends with someone of the opposite sex. I am also not saying that there is anything wrong with married men and women working together in the church or other settings. What I am saying is that there needs to be guardrails set up to protect the sanctity of the covenant made between husband and wife.

Over the years, I have had the privilege of working in ministry with a number of incredible men of God. One thing I have done to ensure that there are never any doubts as to the nature of our relationship is to include my husband and the man’s wife in all written communication such as text messages and emails. Meetings are always had with doors open and we never work together alone.

Instead of befriending married individuals of the opposite sex, my husband and I befriend couples. The deep connections we have made with these other couples have strengthened our relationship and poured resources into it instead of taking away.

Notice that none of what I have said has anything to do with a sexual relationship. I don’t set up these guardrails because I am worried about having a physical affair with someone. I set these boundaries to preserve the singularity of the bond between my husband and me.

Too often, we make the mistake of seeing these types of boundaries only through the lens of lust and sex. Doing this reduces men to nothing more than animals who cannot control their sexual urges. We must reframe the narrative toward the positive. Instead of instituting boundaries and guardrails to prevent the bad, we should view them as tools to preserve the good.

I am so thankful for the Christian leaders in my life who have subscribed to these ideals and who have strived to protect the exclusivity of their marriage and have supported my desire to do the same. Maybe if there were more men like them, we would see far fewer headlines about leaders who have fallen from grace.