Saying Grace: When our trust is in the Lord and our spiritual roots grow deep

The soil that the bush was planted in was once full of nutrients. Year after year, it fed its bright green leaves and large purple flowers. I made a mistake, though. I never replaced those nutrients by fertilizing the soil and my bush is starving because of it.

So often, our spiritual lives are like my withering bush. We rely on the nourishment we received from past experiences to feed our souls. At some point, that nourishment dries up and our souls begin to perish. We need to be continually fed through spending time reading the Bible, praying, enjoying time in His creation, and deepening our relationships with our family and friends.

When I inspected the base of the bush, I discovered several saplings growing up near its trunk. What was once a small acorn buried by a well-intentioned squirrel has turned into a damaging little tree that is not only inhibiting the growth of my bush but is sucking the life out of it.