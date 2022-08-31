Virginia's new rail plan unfolding

It’s no secret train ridership plummeted during the pandemic.

Yet, despite the COVID-19 gloom that descended on the rail industry, including Amtrak and the Virginia Railway Express, big plans were laid out for Virginia’s railway future.

The Virginia Statewide Rail Plan is one example. Planners have been developing the state’s short- and long-range plan for rail, covering four years and 20 years, for about a year.

The statewide rail plan is updated every four years, with 2018 being the last time the state published its long-range plan.

Expect to see some big changes in the updated plan.

Some updates already have been made in the state’s rail oversight and others have been foreshadowed.

One key change was the creation of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority by state legislators in 2020 as part of the Transforming Rail in Virginia program.

The authority now handles the state’s passenger rail service. The Department of Rail and Public Transportation has traditionally been the primary agency handling state rail infrastructure, and will now focus on freight rail.

VPRA’s duties include oversight of passenger rail planning and acquiring rights-of-way. The authority has been kept busy by the 2021 agreement struck by federal and state authorities allowing expansion of the railroad system in Virginia.

The 2021 agreement included a pact for the state to acquire 223 miles of track from CSX. That new track will help the state increase service for VRE and Amtrak as well as allow the construction of the Longbridge project, which calls for building a new $1.9 billion bridge over the Potomac River, parallel to the existing span, where there is a bottleneck between Virginia and Washington.

The state essentially plans to double Amtrak service and implement more flexible schedules for VRE trains, including weekend service, increasing the commuter rail provider’s overall service by 60%.

The September DRPT meeting will serve as a chance for the public to respond to the state plan before it goes to the Commonwealth Transportation Board in the winter for approval.