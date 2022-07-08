Word on the Street: Documentary reveals another side to Mother Teresa

On a lazy Saturday evening, I went in search of a good Redbox flick.

Documentaries of any type are usually not my thing. But on this particular evening, I came across an intriguing story about the letters Mother Teresa wrote throughout her life and mission.

While the canonized Catholic nun is most known to the world as peacemaker, healer and fine example of what it means to love the least, the two-hour drama details a more intimate, human face of the idolized servant.

Outwardly, the movie illustrates the joyous, loving woman we came to know, but more compelling is what it reveals of her internal struggle. It was a struggle of loneliness, isolation and, at times, she wondered if God had abandoned her.

Throughout her ministry, Mother Teresa passed a number of letters to church leadership on such subjects. They were words that would come to be scrutinized in consideration of her eligibility as a saint. It was prose that would even be criticized as a potential indication of erosion in her very belief system. Yet, it was content so personal and contradictory to the ways she wanted the world to see the hand of God at work that she requested they be destroyed.

“If I ever become a Saint—I will surely be one of ‘darkness,’” she once wrote. “I will continually be absent from Heaven—to (light) the light of those in darkness on earth.”

Darkness is the last word that most of us would use to describe the essence of Mother Teresa. For most, she exemplifies the meaning of hope, restoration and the relentless kind of love that we only wish we were capable.

Why, then, is the truth of her inner-turmoil a subject we are surprised by? Why would she and many others in similar positions of spiritual prominence feel so compelled to hide their imperfection—their humanness?

In coming to understand the private Mother Teresa, I am starkly reminded of the standard most clergy, missionaries or other leaders acting daily as the hands and feet of God perceive they must maintain. It is extraordinarily high and impossibly unrealistic.

Far too often, we are devastated when such a person acknowledges their flaws, mistakes or reveals a deep secret that may have been no big deal if permission to be human had been afforded in the first place.

When we set out in the world we are told that if we follow the rules, honor God or live by a certain code everything will go a certain way. We are set up to strive for the A+, the gold star, the college degree and the promotion. But nobody explains that there is more than one way of getting there. Nobody enlightens us that the many stumbling blocks, struggles and breakdowns we encounter along the way are just as much a part of getting us wherever God wants us to be.

It is easy in those dark moments to believe that God has left us. In our isolation and loneliness, it doesn’t take much to wonder if maybe we misinterpreted the message. Yet, the more I learn about true leadership, the more I discover the greatness in vulnerability. The older I get and the more life experiences I encounter, the more I come to understand my own brokenness.

It is in that brokenness, I find, that we have a choice.

We can give up on God. We can resent him for leading us to that place of darkness and we can get lost in it.

Or we can keep listening, gleaning whatever we can from the moment and understanding its all a part of the holy spirit at work.