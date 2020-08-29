Coming home to myself: Remington musician releases "Quiet Corners"

“I’m happier with the wilderness around me,” she said. “Plus, I’m isolated enough to make music whenever I want without being bothered or bothering people.”

The place is full of life, Hicks added.

But that wasn’t the case as she prepared this past February to release the first single from her EP and “the whole country screeched to a cacophonous halt” due to COVID-19.

Five months passed without a gig for the young musician who had been playing regularly for the past six years, performing some 400 shows at area wineries, breweries and restaurants.

“Shows make up half of my income so that was a big hit,” Hicks said.

For nearly a decade, she has also offered music lessons and taught in private schools, an income stream that also went away. Releasing songwriting workshops online and advanced study options for her longtime students has helped with finances.

She resumed outdoor performances a few weeks ago.

“Major sigh of relief,” Hicks said. “It’s good to work my chops and commune with folks through music.”