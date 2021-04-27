COMMENTARY: Encourage teens to express COVID-year frustrations, grief

Girls may have been dreaming about some of these events most of their childhood, and now these experiences have been taken from them. And they have had no input into the decision-making.

Last May, the ROX Institute of Research and Training completed a study of more than 1,200 girls in 88 different schools in the fifth through 12th grades. The study found that 79 percent felt isolated and lonely.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A majority were spending four or more hours a day on social media; one-third were spending six-plus hours per day online.

Girls are looking for reassurance and direction from their teachers, counselors, school administrators and their parents or guardians about their safety, their education, their relationships and their future.

For a majority of girls, technology has presented more challenges and stress has escalated because of increased time on social media during the pandemic. Cyberbullying and sexting have dramatically proliferated.

Fostering open dialogue with girls about their evolving use of technology and helping them sustain safe and supportive connections with others is a critical task to ensure their emotional well-being and safety from online predators.