COMMENTARY: Encourage teens to express COVID-year frustrations, grief

2020 was definitely “one for the history books.” Events of the past year are having a huge impact on our girls.
Last spring, the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly closed schools across the nation, forcing parents and teachers to provide support and education under unheard-of conditions.
Most school systems tried to address needs with virtual learning and take-home packets. Some cancelled the remaining academic year. The educational ramifications of schools shutting down are being widely debated. What’s missing from the conversation are the pandemic’s social, emotional and mental health costs.
Steps to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus precipitated massive restrictions, cancellations and postponements of major life events. From proms and graduations to vacations and weddings, few were spared from disappointments. Some of these changes are continuing in 2021.
Hallmark events of the teen years are much anticipated and often planned months in advance. We must recognize the developmental and subjective nature of many of these activities.
As adults, we may have participated in more exciting events than our prom or high school softball playoffs. But for many teens, such activities are much anticipated and can be defining moments.
Rather than tell your teen that something isn’t a big deal, let her openly express her frustration and grief to you. Ensure your response is caring and empathetic.
Girls may have been dreaming about some of these events most of their childhood, and now these experiences have been taken from them. And they have had no input into the decision-making.
Last May, the ROX Institute of Research and Training completed a study of more than 1,200 girls in 88 different schools in the fifth through 12th grades. The study found that 79 percent felt isolated and lonely.
A majority were spending four or more hours a day on social media; one-third were spending six-plus hours per day online.
Girls are looking for reassurance and direction from their teachers, counselors, school administrators and their parents or guardians about their safety, their education, their relationships and their future.
For a majority of girls, technology has presented more challenges and stress has escalated because of increased time on social media during the pandemic. Cyberbullying and sexting have dramatically proliferated.
Fostering open dialogue with girls about their evolving use of technology and helping them sustain safe and supportive connections with others is a critical task to ensure their emotional well-being and safety from online predators.
For your girl’s physical and mental health, please coach her to find non-screen-based activities to help her have fun and release stress during these times.
At Girls on the Run, our favorite suggestion is to put on your sneakers and head outside for a walk or run. Your girl may prefer to bike, cook a meal or learn a new skill, such as knitting. Encourage her to think of ways to connect to herself, family and our community in a safe way.
Remember to always lead with an open heart and assume the positive intent of our neighbors during these stressful times. It is so important that our girls and community feel heard, loved and supported.
Kathy Butler is executive director of Girls On The Run Piedmont.