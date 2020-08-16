I’m responding to Star-Exponent’s Aug. 4 editorial, “State mental hospitals stressed by virus.”
On July 28, community service boards received notice from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health that state mental health hospitals were over capacity and had no available beds. What had been a previously difficult situation was now dire. “The situation we are in today is the most severe and untenable situation we have been in since the bed of last resort legislation was passed … there is a high probability that admissions will be delayed,” said Suzanne Mayo, the department’s director of community integration.
This situation is putting people at risk. It is an inefficient use of community resources, particularly law enforcement and hospital space, during a pandemic. Many of us predicted it due to the continued erosion of essential, community-based behavioral health services.
In the weekend after the announcement, RRCS identified three individuals needing an admission who were delayed. One remained for two days at a local medical hospital where they required law enforcement to stay with them for almost 48 hours. The other two individuals experienced similar delays. This situation is a poor use of resources, does not aid in a person’s recovery, and stresses our system.
Unfortunately, this situation is being repeated across Virginia.
The delay of admissions creates tension between law enforcement and community service boards, especially emergency-service therapists who spend hours searching for any other possible placement, between CSBs and emergency rooms over limited resources, and it extends the timeframe of the Emergency Custody Order/ Temporary Detention Order process beyond legally allowable timeframes.
According to the Behavioral Health Department, more than 260 patients are ready for discharge. But there is a critical shortage of capacity at the community level to be able to safely return these individuals home.
A prime example of the erosion is Psychosocial Day Programs. PSR is an evidenced based practice associated with reductions in treatment costs, re-hospitalizations, higher rates of employment, increased independent living and improved quality of life. PSR began as a service in the early 1990s for $24.23 per unit, the same rate received today. As a result, programs operate with half of the funding needed to cover services. At RRCS, we are committed to continuing the service, but with losses of $100,000 last year, our doing so negatively affects other critical services.
PSR is just one, but there are many other examples. A few others are two successive years of budget cuts predicated on Medicaid expansion revenues, which have not come; underfunding of STEP-VA for needed community services; and lack of housing to assist with reentry into our communities. PSR and services like it are effective, needed and cost-effective for our communities.
The lack of funding for critical support services does not save money. It pushes spending to costlier, less effective and inappropriate systems of local responsibility that are not equipped to treat people in crisis. In recent budgets, our counties have recognized the value of CSB services, and we thank them.
RRCS is the safety net for our community. We are committed to support all to deliver the best and most appropriate care to meet their needs. We value partnerships with law enforcement and community hospitals, and acknowledge the challenges this situation places upon them.
While we understand the need to manage spending during the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health services funding is needed now more than ever.
I ask our representatives to keep this in mind as they return to the Virginia General Assembly.
