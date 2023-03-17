Commerce Street in front of the Depot will be closed next week for utility work.

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will begin repairs on the sanitary sewer lateral to the Depot on Monday and continue through Friday, March 24, according to a town release.

Crews will be on scene daily 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. During these work hours, Commerce Street will be closed to traffic from East Culpeper to East Davis Street.

The operation will consist of removing portions of curb, sidewalk and asphalt to install the new pipe across Commerce Street.

In addition, the Culpeper Visitor Center and Museum of Culpeper History, both in the Depot, will be closed Monday through Wednesday, March 22. They may reopen Thursday, the release stated.

Motorists and pedestrians should expect delays on this corridor and will be required to take alternate routes. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone. Questions? Contact (540) 825-0285.