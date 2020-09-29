Committee approves street closures for Culpeper Christmas Parade

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Organizers estimate a turnout of 500 to 900 people along the parade route. Per the governor’s current Phase Three Reopening directive, social gatherings should be limited to 250 people or less.

According to parade plans, there will be 8 to 10 town police officers providing security at the event along with 10 to 12 sheriff’s office personnel. There will be a rescue company on site and a light tower at the staging area on Davis Street.

At the August committee meeting, Councilwoman Jamie Clancey expressed concern about the ability to physically distance at a parade during the ongoing pandemic.

She said last year’s parade was a very positive event, but said less risk this year is better. Clancey suggested calling it a holiday or winter parade.

Hively said a privately sponsored Christmas Parade is fine, but having the town sponsor it could present legal ramifications.

Councilman Jon Russell thought last month it was “kind of a weird request” to name the parade after the sheriff. He did not support the town covering associated costs for the parade with the sheriff’s name on it.

Russell said last week the name was fine so long as the sheriff’s office provided funding for the parade.