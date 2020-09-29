Committee approves street closures for Culpeper Christmas Parade

A holiday procession is slated to march on Main Street in December—if public health permits.
The Town Council Public Works Committee last week approved street closures for the Sunday, Dec. 6 “Culpeper Christmas Parade Sponsored by Sheriff Scott Jenkins.”
The name presented to the committee in August, not favored by the committee, was the “Sheriff Scott Jenkins Christmas Parade.” Parade organizers said it was a clerical error, according to Town Manager Chris Hively.
He said in August the name was OK so long as it was a privately sponsored event not requesting a waiver of some $4,500 in town costs. The sheriff’s office has said it will pay for the event and associated staffing costs with donations.
The board of Culpeper Renaissance, Inc., the town’s Virginia Main Street Program, has endorsed the parade, with conditions. It will start at 5:30 p.m. on Piedmont Street and continue to Mason Street.
“This letter of support is contingent upon strict adherence to CDC, State and local COVID-19 health guidelines for social gatherings. We wish you much success,” wrote CRI Executive Director Jessica Jenkins in a letter of support submitted to the town.
Hively concurred with the CRI letter.
“Since the governor declared the emergency, we have been providing all event approvals contingent on the event complying with the Governor’s Executive Order in effect at the time the event,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
Organizers estimate a turnout of 500 to 900 people along the parade route. Per the governor’s current Phase Three Reopening directive, social gatherings should be limited to 250 people or less.
According to parade plans, there will be 8 to 10 town police officers providing security at the event along with 10 to 12 sheriff’s office personnel. There will be a rescue company on site and a light tower at the staging area on Davis Street.
At the August committee meeting, Councilwoman Jamie Clancey expressed concern about the ability to physically distance at a parade during the ongoing pandemic.
She said last year’s parade was a very positive event, but said less risk this year is better. Clancey suggested calling it a holiday or winter parade.
Hively said a privately sponsored Christmas Parade is fine, but having the town sponsor it could present legal ramifications.
Councilman Jon Russell thought last month it was “kind of a weird request” to name the parade after the sheriff. He did not support the town covering associated costs for the parade with the sheriff’s name on it.
Russell said last week the name was fine so long as the sheriff’s office provided funding for the parade.
Councilwoman Meaghan Taylor also wondered about having the sheriff’s name on the parade, asking if the name would change should another sheriff be elected.
Councilman Keith Price said the name, “Culpeper Sheriff’s Office Christmas Parade” was acceptable to him, “It’s just odd for the town to name something for an individual,” he said at the August committee meeting.
Culpeper Town Council will vote on the parade street closures at its meeting Oct. 13.
540/ 825-4315
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!