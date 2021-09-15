Committee balks at $30 million price-tag for Stevensburg Road widening

Culpeper County will apply for 50-50 revenue sharing funds from VDOT to widen Stevensburg Road even though the two-phase project is estimated to cost up to $30 million.

The Building & Grounds Committee balked at the price-tag during its meeting Tuesday.

“I just don’t understand the price,” said Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates.

Nonetheless, in the planning process for several years, the committee advanced the project for state consideration.

The proposal would expand the historic thoroughfare and add paved shoulders from Route 3 to Route 666, a distance of less than four miles.

Culpeper County Planning Director Sam McLearen told the committee it would cost $10-15 million dollars per phase.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I would not support that much money,” said Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier.

He preferred improvements to White Shop Road and Reva Road using revenue share money.

“White Shop Road has more accidents pulling onto 29 than any other road in the county,” Frazier said. “I just can’t see Stevensburg Road being a revenue sharing project.”