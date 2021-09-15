Committee balks at $30 million price-tag for Stevensburg Road widening

Culpeper County will apply for 50-50 revenue sharing funds from VDOT to widen Stevensburg Road even though the two-phase project is estimated to cost up to $30 million.
The Building & Grounds Committee balked at the price-tag during its meeting Tuesday.
“I just don’t understand the price,” said Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates.
Nonetheless, in the planning process for several years, the committee advanced the project for state consideration.
The proposal would expand the historic thoroughfare and add paved shoulders from Route 3 to Route 666, a distance of less than four miles.
Culpeper County Planning Director Sam McLearen told the committee it would cost $10-15 million dollars per phase.
“I would not support that much money,” said Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier.
He preferred improvements to White Shop Road and Reva Road using revenue share money.
“White Shop Road has more accidents pulling onto 29 than any other road in the county,” Frazier said. “I just can’t see Stevensburg Road being a revenue sharing project.”
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood agreed, saying the county has never preferred the Stevensburg Road project over the other two. Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase advocated for the road widening in his district a few years ago, and associated SmartScale paperwork started then, Underwood said of its fitness for submission for revenue sharing.
McLearen said discussions are already underway at the state level about previously submitted SmartScale projects which will not receive state funding until 2027 or 2028. The estimated $30 million price-tag “has six years of inflation built in,” the planning director said.
McLearen said there has been a shift away from using revenue sharing funds for rural roads as the county has done in the past. He added the list of gravel roads in the county is still 149-miles-long.
County Board Chairman Gary Deal, of the West Fairfax District, sitting in the audience at Tuesday’s meeting, said he had been in contact with Culpeper businessman Greg Yates, a member of the Commonwealth Transportation Board. Deal said Yates promised to keep the county updated on the status of revenue sharing funds.
McLearen said submitting the application for Stevensburg Road was the best bet for potential approval. Frazier said he was not going to support it. Bates made a motion, which passed, to send the proposal forward to the full board for consideration without a recommendation from the committee.
