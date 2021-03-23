Committee endorses concept of public pool behind Culpeper Depot

“It fits well on the site,” Hively told the committee of the concept, which could also include a memorial park, office, restroom and shower facilities.

The manager created a rough sketch of what it might look like, incorporating an image of the Westover public pool in Harrisonburg. A benefit of the Depot site, Hively said, is that the pool project could be built with minimal site work, which can substantially add to costs.

The town intends to create downtown parking on the land and had considered an apartment complex on residual property.

Hively noted the National Cemetery with its rolling hills of government-issued military headstones is now easily viewable from the property. It’s a striking scene.

“It would be a shame to destroy that view,” he said.

Hively said the pool project would tie in nicely with the history of the area. In addition to Civil War history, the Culpeper Depot area boasts a rich history of African American-led commerce.

“Culpeper has definitely grown over the years—it would be nice to see it culminate with a pool where all races could enjoy,” he said of earlier public comments about segregated facilities in Culpeper.