Committee endorses concept of public pool behind Culpeper Depot

It’s been more than two years since Culpeper voters rejected the idea of the county building a YMCA, which would have had an indoor competition-size swimming pool.
For many years, various town and county leaders, especially around election time, have touted the idea of a public pool, but one has yet to materialize.
Well, they’re talking about it again.
Culpeper Town Councilman Frank Reaves Jr. has proposed building an Olympic-sized outdoor pool and diving lap pool on a portion of the 5.5 acres across the railroad tracks behind the Depot that the town purchased last year. The pool would be used during the summer.
On the site, currently being cleared of trees, used to sit the circa-1850s Waverley Hotel that saw much action during the Civil War along the railway. It overlooks Culpeper National Cemetery, established after the war for Union soldier burials. More recently, the once-overgrown site was a homeless encampment.
Town Manager Chris Hively detailed the estimated $2.5 million pool proposal for the land at Tuesday’s meeting of the Public Safety, Public Works & Planning Community Development Committee.
With six of nine council members present, consensus was given to pursue development of the parcel with inclusion of the pool in mind.
“It fits well on the site,” Hively told the committee of the concept, which could also include a memorial park, office, restroom and shower facilities.
The manager created a rough sketch of what it might look like, incorporating an image of the Westover public pool in Harrisonburg. A benefit of the Depot site, Hively said, is that the pool project could be built with minimal site work, which can substantially add to costs.
The town intends to create downtown parking on the land and had considered an apartment complex on residual property.
Hively noted the National Cemetery with its rolling hills of government-issued military headstones is now easily viewable from the property. It’s a striking scene.
“It would be a shame to destroy that view,” he said.
Hively said the pool project would tie in nicely with the history of the area. In addition to Civil War history, the Culpeper Depot area boasts a rich history of African American-led commerce.
“Culpeper has definitely grown over the years—it would be nice to see it culminate with a pool where all races could enjoy,” he said of earlier public comments about segregated facilities in Culpeper.
Hively said there are several potential grant opportunities for funding the pedestrian bridge that will have to be built over the railroad tracks to access the site, namely, the most recent round of federal stimulus, known as the American Rescue Plan. The town has about $4.5 million set aside for development of the parcel as well as associated road access improvements on East Spencer Street.
He emphasized town council’s goal of the town being debt-free, a prospect Hively said could happen by 2026, freeing up $1.7 million in annual debt payments.
The Rev. Sanford Reaves, Councilman Reaves’ cousin, spoke in favor of the pool proposal at Tuesday’s meeting. He recalled growing up in Culpeper without a pool and the time he got in big trouble from his mother for visiting a local swimming hole with his friend. She was afraid he would drown.
It didn’t matter that a sewer pipe discharged into the creek of Mountain Run in approximately the same area where the pool is being proposed for construction.
“Because we wanted to cool off,” Reaves said, adding, “It’s really comforting to know this might be on the table, a pool, a public pool.”
He said his boyhood friend was white and he’s Black, recalling having to use separate entrances to watch movies at the old Pitts Theater on Main Street.
“He went in on the first floor and I went up the steps,” Reaves said of the balcony reserved for African Americans during segregation.
He recalled a time when he went with his buddy to the old pool off of Route 15.
“And I couldn’t go in with him. They were real adamant about me not going in there,” Reaves said.
When he returned to Culpeper after college, he heard more of the same.
“I heard someone say that a wealthy person had said as long as he was living that the blacks and whites would never swim together,” Reaves said. “I don’t think we have that kind of thinking here today … When it comes to segregation that’s not us today—we are Culpeper.”
Why shouldn’t Culpeper finally have a public pool, he asked.
“Time after time it comes up and we decided something else is more important. Put this opportunity at the top,” Reaves told town council.
Town resident Thunder Lane spoke about his former profession running the aquatic center at the University of D.C. in Washington. He offered his expertise as a swimming and diving instructor in supporting the Depot pool proposal.
“Many students excelled from being able to swim, to learn how to swim. I see the same thing in this area,” Lane said. “Hopefully in my lifetime we will at least get a swimming pool.”
Sandra Reaves Yates, Sanford’s sister, added her voice in support of the proposal.
“I would like to make certain we continue to advocate and invest in all of our community, our children in particular,” she said.
The pool project shouldn’t be viewed as generating revenue, but as investment in local youth, she said.
“Investing in their health, their mental health, addressing the obesity that’s here,” Reaves said. “This is an opportunity for exercise, to concentrate on health … what we need to do is find the best for Culpeper, that should be our priority.”
Councilwoman Jamie Clancey said she was really excited to see what might come of the idea.
Vice Mayor Billy Yowell, long involved in talks about public pools in Culpeper, recalled more than 10 years ago when town council dedicated $2 million to finally make it happen.
But when the county was asked to donate another $2 million and the public $1 million, it never materialized and neither did the pool. It could be different this time around, he said.
“This is a great location that we didn’t have then,” Yowell said.
Councilman Jon Russell said he liked the concept for its potential to increase foot traffic downtown. He supported private investment in building the pool and then possibly having county parks and recreation run the facility.
“So the town is not flipping the entire bill for it, everyone has buy in,” he said, suggesting the proposal be forwarded to the town-county interaction committee for consideration, which it was.
Councilman Pranas Rimeikis remembered his access, within walking distance, to a public pool during his boyhood growing up on the south side of Chicago in addition to a Boys Club where he learned to swim. He said he got real comfortable in the water, which served him well in combat dive school during his time in the military.
“I made it through without dying,” Rimeikis said, adding of the Depot pool proposal, “This is great for kids growing up, go for it.”
Councilman Reaves was hopeful about making it happen.
“This is the time—get it done,” he said.
540/825-4315