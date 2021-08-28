 Skip to main content
Committee oks sale of old town hall to county for $1.15 million
Building

The old town hall building at 118 W. Davis St. could soon be owned by the county.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT STAFF

Culpeper County has offered the town of Culpeper $1.15 million for the former town hall building at 118 W. Davis St.

The town council finance committee last week recommended selling the circa- 1929 brick building next to the old sheriff’s office and jail.

The county has occupied it since 2004. Per the original lease, the county made an estimated $750,000 in improvements to the building and pays the town $1 per year to use the property.

The two-story structure where Town Council used to meet today houses the Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office upstairs and Environmental Services and real estate offices downstairs. The county’s 20-year lease with the town is up in 2024.

Fair market value of the building back in January was estimated between $1.175 and $1.4 million. The county assessed the property at $1.09 million. A more recent assessment valued the property at $1.15 million, according to a town report.

The town has no identified use for the building and staff believes selling it to the county is in the best interest of the town. Town Council will vote on the matter in September.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

