Committee tepid about county meals tax, Culpeper would collect $4.5 million 1st year

“It’s a pretty substantial amount the meals tax could generate,” Egertson said.

Creating a county cigarette tax of 20-cents per pack, like in the town, would generate around $150,000-$200,000 annually, he said.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood said he was on the board when the meals tax referendum failed and it wasn’t even close.

“It was pretty clear what the constituents felt about the meals tax,” he said.

Underwood said adding a tax on food service providers, coming out of pandemic, is not something he could support.

Board Chairman Gary Deal, of West Fairfax District in town, said he would not support a county cigarette tax. He said he might support a county meals tax if there was a reduction in some other county tax, like the $3.50 per $100 citizens pay annually on personal property—the dreaded car tax.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said nobody wants more taxes. However, he added, a meals tax “is a pass-through” considering the amount of tourism in Culpeper County.

Bates said he would rather see people who don’t live in the county contribute to the county tax base through a meals tax.