Committee tepid about county meals tax, Culpeper would collect $4.5 million 1st year

Proposals to implement a countywide meals tax or a cigarette tax received a lukewarm response Tuesday from the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Rules Committee.
The Virginia General Assembly in the past session granted the new taxing authority previously reserved for towns and cities to counties.
A 6-cent county meals tax, if implemented here, would generate nearly $4.5 million in the first year, according to state projections.
The county tax would not be collected from restaurants in town, where a six-cent meals tax is already in place. Last fiscal year that tax generated nearly $4 million for the town.
Culpeper County has tried in the past to implement a meals tax via voter referendum, but the effort failed several times. Now the county can create the tax without voter approval.
County Administrator John Egertson introduced the concept Tuesday to “test the waters” and “take the pulse of the committee.”
He said food trucks and catered events in the county would pay the tax, if implemented, along with any prepared foods and drinks served in convenience stores or country markets. Commissioner of the Revenue Terry Yowell confirmed the tax would also be charged on food and drinks served at the various breweries and wineries in the county.
“It’s a pretty substantial amount the meals tax could generate,” Egertson said.
Creating a county cigarette tax of 20-cents per pack, like in the town, would generate around $150,000-$200,000 annually, he said.
Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood said he was on the board when the meals tax referendum failed and it wasn’t even close.
“It was pretty clear what the constituents felt about the meals tax,” he said.
Underwood said adding a tax on food service providers, coming out of pandemic, is not something he could support.
Board Chairman Gary Deal, of West Fairfax District in town, said he would not support a county cigarette tax. He said he might support a county meals tax if there was a reduction in some other county tax, like the $3.50 per $100 citizens pay annually on personal property—the dreaded car tax.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said nobody wants more taxes. However, he added, a meals tax “is a pass-through” considering the amount of tourism in Culpeper County.
Bates said he would rather see people who don’t live in the county contribute to the county tax base through a meals tax.
He supported a potential 3 percent reduction in personal property tax rate to “offset it somewhat.” Bates said creating a county meals tax would level the playing field for town restaurants already collecting the tax.
Underwood said he didn’t see a lot of tourists at Reva Market or the Ole Country Store, for example, contributing to the tax base.
“Local workers are using it for lunch and if that’s what it is, it’s concentrating the burden, is regressive instead of progressive in terms of taxes,” he said.
Bates pointed out there are various wedding venues—including wineries and breweries—in Culpeper County with catering bills in the tens of thousands of dollars for a single event.
“It’s a huge industry, untapped,” he said. “If we can get people outside the county to come in here, spend their money and we’re collecting off that, we’re not putting a burden so much on local county residents.”
The committee in the end forwarded the proposal without a recommendation for consideration by the full board at the January meeting—when two new supervisors will be in place following the recent election.
The state analysis of county meals tax collections estimated Fauquier would bring in $6.5 million in FY22 (6-cents); Madison $271,855 (2-cents); Orange $449,547 (2-cents) and Rappahannock $128,418 (2-cents).
