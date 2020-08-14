Because We Have Music concerts continue Aug. 23
The Arthur Lee Land Trio and Plunky Branch will present a free virtual concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, along with Kid Pan Alley hosts Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth, as part of the ongoing Because We Have Music live-stream series.
Land is a vibrant performer, songwriter, recording artist, bandleader, live-looper, producer and educator known for his joy-filled innovative live performances as a solo artist employing the Art of Live-Looping and with the Arthur Lee Land TRIO.
In the jam-band tradition of Phish, and the Grateful Dead, the trio’s diverse musical influences are evident in the band’s improvisational conversations featuring driving electrified and acoustic arrangements of Arthur’s original songs
Richmond-based saxophonist Branch is a performer, songwriter, music/film producer and activist. With his group, Plunky & Oneness, he has appeared in concert with some of the biggest names in Black music, including Patti Labelle, Ray Charles, Earth Wind & Fire, Yellow Jackets, Frankie Beverly & Maze, LL Cool J, Chuck Brown, and more. He played a pivotal role in helping define Washington’s go-go music genre.
Reisler has had a 45-year career as a songwriter, composer, performer, record producer and the leader of Kid Pan Alley, Trapezoid, A Thousand Questions, and Three Good Reasons. As Kid Pan Alley expects to be very busy this fall leading virtual songwriting workshops for schools that want to provide a creative experience for their students, the concert series is dialing back to twice a month on the first and third Sundays beginning in September.
To RSVP for the Zoom living room to hang out with the artists in the ether or to watch live on Facebook, visit www.KidPanAlley.org/hconcert.
Green-tomato bread to help local kids
Culpeper resident Ruth Young, founder of Mothers Helping Hand, is hosting another fundraiser for local children. This time, she is making delicious, green-tomato bread.
Loaves cost $3. All proceeds will be used to give children money around the holidays for shopping. To arrange to pick up one loaf or more, contact Young at 540/522-1439.
Rapidan cornhole tourney on Saturday will benefit SAFE
The Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold a Cornhole Tournament from 3 to 6 p.m. (practice begins at 2:30) this Saturday, August 15 at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station.
The tournament will feature cash prize, regulation boards, bracket style double elimination at a family event with playground on site. Registration is $30 for each two-person team. Preregistration is available for $25 and encouraged for this outside event with social distancing measures in place. Food and refreshments can be purchased separately from the Brewery.
Cornhole tournaments will take place on the third Saturday of the month from June – November. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make the community a better place to live. The Ruritans will donate all proceeds from the tournaments to Services to Abused Families in Culpeper. For information and registration form, see www.jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or call 540/522-6740.
Church site hosts Culpeper Downtown Farmer’s Market
Visit the Culpeper Downtown Farmer’s Market Saturday in a drive-thru format or on foot to peruse and purchase homegrown products.
Situated in the large parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church at 318 S. West St., the outdoor market operates as a drive-thru 7:30 to 9 a.m. every Saturday and from 9:15 a.m. to noon as a walk-thru through Oct. 7.
People should not enter if they have been sick. No pets are allowed, masks encouraged and distance followed. Convenient parking for the Walk-Thru market is in the Locust Street parking lot. Market producers encourage customers to pre-order and pre-pay directly though vendors, if at all possible. Contact info is at culpeperdowntown.com/farmers-market.html, contact 540/825-4416 and follow Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market on Facebook for the latest offerings and updates.
