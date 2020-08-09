Reopening update at Monday school board meetingThe Culpeper County School Board will hear an update at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. this Monday, Aug. 10 in the auditorium at Eastern View High School. Social distancing will be observed and face masks required.
The School Board Finance Committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. on Monday in the EVHS drama room.
Live-stream concert: Kid Pan Alley hosts Grammy winnerGrammy winner Jon Carroll will join saxophone master Marshall Keys for a free virtual concert at 7 p.m. this Sunday, August 9.
The livestream is part of Kid Pan Alley’s several-month-long Sunday night series hosted by Paul Reisler and Cheryl Toth.
Carroll, a Fredericksburg native, is a musician, writer, composer, arranger and performer who began his career with the Starland Vocal Band (Afternoon Delight). As a solo artist and collaborator he’s won more than 20 WAMA Awards for vocalist, musician, songwriter, instrumentalist and best album.
Keys has worked with legendary jazz musicians like Jimmy Witherspoon, Jimmy Heath, Pepper Adams, Miriam Makeba, Jimmy Scott, Stevie Wonder, and the blues organist Jimmy McGriff with which he recorded the album “Countdown.”
Reisler started recording with his band Trapezoid after receiving a record contract at their first gig in 1975. He’s been at it ever since, composing, performing, recording and teaching with his bands A Thousand Questions and Three Good Reasons as well as with Kid Pan Alley, a songwriting program for children he started 20 years ago. He’ll be joined by vocalist Toth.
“We started the concert series so that these wonderful musicians would be able to share their music in an intimate setting with the audience,” Reisler said in a statement.” So, we chose to make it feel like a house concert with an audience in our Zoom living room that can interact with the performers.”
The concerts are free with a Tip Jar to support the musicians. To RSVP for the either the Zoom room or for the Facebook simulcast, visit www.KidPanAlley.org/hconcert.
Blue Ridge Chorale open house & 2020 winter seasonAll singers are welcome to an open house of Blue Ridge Chorale taking place 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16 in the courtyard at Culpeper Baptist Church on West Street.
Directed by C. Alexander Smith, the chorale, performing locally for more than 50 years, is pleased to announce its rehearsal schedule for the 2020 winter season.
Learn what Blue Ridge Chorale is all about and to register to be part of the group at the Open House. Rehearsals will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday nights, starting August 31, in the sanctuary at Culpeper Baptist.
See pandemic guidelines, safety plan and sign up at http://www.brcsings.com prior to the Open House and pick up music at the event. Masks and physical distancing required. For information, contact 540/219-8837.
Team Jordan scholarship winners announcedThe Team Jordan local suicide prevention and support coalition recently announced nine scholarship recipients for 2020.
The group has made the awards for the past five years to students of Culpeper County High School and Eastern View School, according to scholarship chairwoman Kristen Jenkins.
Team Jordan is always surprised by the amount and quality of annual entries submitted, she said.
“These students pour their hearts into these essays, expressing how suicide has affected them in the past or how they would help prevent suicide,” Jenkins said. “Team Jordan knows awarding these scholarships will help these students continue their education and go on to become pillars of their community.”
Team Jordan scholarship recipients from Eastern View are: Sarah Stewart—$1000: Attending George Mason University; Rebecca Glascock—$1000: Germanna Community College; Sarah Hatfield—$500: Attending Virginia Commonwealth University; Amir Shariatmadari—$500: Attending William and Mary; Ariana Gatewood—$500: Attending Christopher Newport University and Joseph Karstetter—$500: Attending Virginia Tech.
Culpeper County High School scholarship recipients are: Jillian Sasso—$1000: Attending Virginia Tech; Halila Fouad—$500: Attending Virginia Commonwealth University and Kassee Sutherland—$500: Attending James Madison University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.