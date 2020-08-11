Culpeper County Board to meet this morning on solar policy
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10:30 a.m. today, August 11 in the county administration building on North Main Street to discuss its Utility Scale Solar Policy.
Also on the agenda are legislative changes enacted this year by Virginia Code related to solar and the local impacts as well as a proposed siting agreement with a current applicant, Maroon Solar.
The board is also slated to discuss expansion of broadband around the county for equal access to education and tele-work amid a pandemic. The Rules Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m.
CCPS working to provide hotspots to eligible households
Culpeper County Public School parents received an email last week with a subject line, “Internet Access Assistance for CCPS Students.”
The email informed that the Technology Department is requesting families requiring internet connectivity solutions to contact us 540/829-2040 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
“We are working to provide hotspots and other solutions for eligible households,” the email stated. Those willing to release their status relative to free or reduced lunch benefits would receive additional solutions from the the CCPS Technology Department, the email said.
“An Exploding Cow & Other Fancies” silent comedy program
Composer and pianist Andrew Earle Simpson will provide live accompaniment for a livestream of silent comedies, “An Exploding Cow & Other Fancies,” at 8 p.m. this Wednesday, Aug. 12 at https://youtu.be/d4vRL0wcEZE
The program by Culpeper’s LOC Packard Theater house accompanist will includes films with Harry Langdon and Charley Chase including, “Peanut and Bullets” from 1915, “Too Many Mamas” from 1924 and “Soldier Man” from 1926.
David Kalat, silent film authority and founder of All Day Entertainment, will join Simpson having overseen two landmark DVD sets on which the films and Simpson’s scores appear: “The Harry Langdon Collection: Lost and Found” and “Becoming Charley Chase.”
Wednesday’s program will consist of Simpson’s live “concert” versions of these scores, originally written for and recorded by the Snark Ensemble. All are welcome for an evening of silent film zaniness, live music, and informed commentary. andrewesimpson.com.
Water system flushing on East Side, in Oaklawn & Country Club areas
The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing unidirectional flushing of the drinking water system in sections of the town’s East Side including Lovers Lane, Industry Drive, McDevitt Drive, and Maddox Drive, as well as the Oaklawn area and the Country Club daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning today, Aug. 11 through this Friday, Aug. 14, weather permitting.
A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and drive slowly in the work zone.
Some discoloration of water should be expected, but should be temporary. If it persists, contact 540/825-0285.
Three join Family Shelter Services Board in Warrenton
With a mission to end the cycle of homelessess in the region and a vision to create a culture of humanity and compassion where all people are valued, Family Shelter Services has expanded its leadership team by three, according to a news release from the Warrenton nonprofit.
Lucia Coffey, Lisa Mallam and Nathan Gilbert recently joined the FSS Board of Directors that oversees the only emergency shelter in Fauquier County, as well as a transitional housing program. Located on Keith Street in Warrenton and in Vint Hill, the housing group inspires the community to take action, break stereotypes, and end the social isolation of homelessness.
“It is with great excitement that we add three visionary and compassionate leaders to our Board,” said board president Stephanie Paladeau in a statement “They each bring distinct passions and experience in sales, operations, financial management and leadership that, along with our supporters, staff and participants, will enable us to further our mission to break the cycle of homelessness.”
Coffey brings an excellence in building relationships with customers, channel partners and internal teams. Mallam specializes in insurance and risk assessment, while Gilbert leads with a knowledge of investment and financial asset management.
“It is because of the steadfast dedication of our humble and well-tuned volunteer Board members, in coordination with our executive leadership that FSS has met and exceeded our goals this year,” Paladeu said. “We work together to serve the Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahanock and surrounding communities. With our supporters, staff, participants and Board, we protect and nurture our neediest residents, guiding them to a new chapter of personal and financial stability.”
Founded by a group Fauquier citizens in 1987, Family Shelter Services operates a 52-bed emergency shelter in Warrenton and a transitional housing complex in Vint Hill. The program mission is to provide a safe and compassionate environment to support the most vulnerable families in our community. The group accomplishes this through listening, stabilizing and equipping one family at a time, with the goal of breaking the cycle of homelessness. FSS serves 400 persons annually; 60% are school-aged children. For information, see fauquiershelterservices.org
