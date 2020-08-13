Fauquier Health Wellness Center gym reopens Monday
The Fauquier Health Wellness Center Gym will begin its phased reopening this coming Monday, August 17 to include Diabetes Education and Massage Therapy.
Located at 419 Holiday Ct, Suite 200 in Warrenton, the Wellness Center closed its doors on March 19 due to pandemic.
In late June, it resumed Cardiac Rehabilitation and Pulmonary Rehabilitation for patients in need of the vital services, according to a Fauquier Health news release. Proper distancing of all equipment and necessary cleaning and disinfection protocols were followed and continue to be.
It would be an understatement to say the members missed the gym, the release stated.
“We are excited to welcome our members back! Social distancing guidelines have been put into place to ensure continued safety of rehabilitation patients and members,” said Julie Ross, Director of Orthopedics and Ambulatory Services. She said gym capacity would be monitored closely to ensure it does not exceed 75%, in keeping with the phase three state reopening orders.
The Fauquier Health Wellness Center will be open for independent exercise: Mondays: 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.; Tuesdays: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Wednesdays: 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.; Thursdays: 4:30 – 8:30 p.m.; Fridays: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
No group classes will be offered initially, but that decision will continually be reassessed, according to the release.
Tap 29 Brew Pub grand opening at Prince Michel
The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce will join in the grand opening celebration at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19 of Prince Michel and Tap 29 Brewery’s Tap 29 Brew Pub.
The new gathering spot on the grounds of Prince Michel Winery, along U.S. Route 29 in Leon, is now serving food seven days a week. See tap29brew.com for information.
Zoom session: Systemic racism and disabilities
This engaging panel discussion at noon on August 21, the first in an ongoing series of the Virginia Board for People With Disabilities, will feature multi-disciplinary diversity experts, Dr. Vivian Stith-Williams, Cheryl Poe and Maria Davis-Pierre.
The presenters will address disparities affecting African-American families with disabilities and successful strategies recommended to enhance equity, fairness, and inclusion.
Panelists will present information based on their expertise related to understanding terms and addressing disproportionality and advocating for Black families with disabilities in Virginia. Attendance is free and open to the public. This discussion will be hosted on Zoom and broadcast live on the Virginia Board for People With Disabilities Facebook page. Registration is required at https://www.vbpdalumni.net/discussion1
Orange Economic Development Authority meeting
The Orange County Economic Development Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m. today, August 13 in the Train Depot on Main Street in the town of Orange. This is a change of location.
Empowering Culpeper food distribution Sat.
Empowering Culpeper will host its next drive-thru food distribution 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday in the Culpeper County High School parking lot.
Per USDA guidelines, each household will be required to meet income eligibility criteria and register at the distribution. Volunteers will be available to assist with the registration process while following distancing protocols.
After receiving food, eligible families with school children will able to pick up backpacks, per child’s grade, full of free school supplies. Culpeper Human Services and the Police Department coordinated the effort.
Vehicles are asked to enter the high school parking lot from Achievement Drive via Route 229, North Main Street.
Empowering Culpeper is an all-volunteer food distribution program of People Incorporated, a Virginia-based community action agency. For information about the distribution, contact empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net.
