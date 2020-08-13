Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... CENTRAL CULPEPER COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 515 PM EDT THURSDAY. * AT 1113 AM EDT, THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION REPORTED INLET ROAD WAS CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING AT JONAS RUN. OTHER STREAMS IN THE AREA ARE LIKELY EXPERIENCING FLOODING. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... CULPEPER, ELKWOOD, CATALPA, CARDOVA, BRANDY STATION, RIXEYVILLE AND ALANTHUS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&