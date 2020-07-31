Culpeper County Board of Supervisors meetings on Tuesday
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meetings at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. this Tuesday, Aug. 4 in the auditorium at Eastern View High School.
The regular meeting location was changed to allow for recommended physical distance during the pandemic. The evening meeting includes a time of public hearing. See the agenda online at Culpeper County Boarddocs.
Orange County Planning Commission to hold masked, distanced meeting
The Orange County Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 6 at Taylor Education Administration Complex, 200 Dailey Dr. in the town of Orange. This is a change of location.
The meeting will be conducted in accordance with Virginia Dept. of Health COVID-19 requirements and guidelines, including the wearing of masks or face coverings, which is required in the administration complex, as well as six-feet physical distance. Seating capacity will be limited by this requirement. Attendees will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival.
Deadline Monday to sign up for online Business Industry Education Day
This Monday, Aug. 3 is the last day for local businesses to reach Culpeper County’s largest employer through the Annual Business Industry Education Day of the Chamber of Commerce.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be online. The chamber has created an email that will be sent out the week of August 10 to more than 1,250 employees of Culpeper County Public Schools – administrators, staff and all new and returning teachers.
The content of the email will highlight local businesses in whatever format they choose. Customized images, links to webpages, documents or emails, coupons codes, barcodes, QR codes, videos and more can be added to the email, per the preference of each business.
The content of the electronic correspondence will also be live online at a site accessible to teachers prior to the virtual Business Industry Education Day event. To sign up or for information, contact Amy Frazier at events@culpeperchamber.com or 540/825-8628.
Water system flushing in Lake Pelham & Westover neighborhoods
The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department will be performing unidirectional flushing of the public drinking water system from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, starting this Monday, August 3 through Thursday, August 6 in sections of Lakeview, Pelham’s Reach, Redwood Lakes, Cardinal View, and Wayland Manor Subdivisions. This will include Lesco Boulevard and streets in the Westover area.
A work zone will be in place during operations. Motorists are asked to pay attention to changing conditions in this area and drive slowly in the work zone. Some discoloration of water should be expected, but the condition should be temporary. Should discoloration persist, call public works at 540/825-0285.
A Whole New World: living a disability or dementia online programs
Quality Connections, a training collaboration between the disAbility Resource Center and the Fredericksburg’s Alzheimer’s Association, is sponsoring online trainings at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Up first, “Disability – A Whole New World,” will discuss what to do when one is diagnosed with a disability, either as a child or an adult. Find out about disability services and why they are important to individuals and the community.
A presentation on, “Alzheimer’s and Dementia – the Basics,” will start at 11 a.m. and last for 45 minutes. Participants can ask questions of presenter Lori Myers to get a better understanding of this perplexing disability.
Register for one or both presentations at https://drcalz.eventbrite.com . A link to the webinar will be sent to you the day before the event. For information, contact, Lori Myers at lmyers@lmyers@alz.org.
Human Services Board meeting
The regular monthly meeting of the Culpeper County Human Services Board, Social Services Board and Head Start Board will be held at 1 p.m. on August 19 in the conference room at Galbreath / Marshall Head Start building, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Rd. in the town of Culpeper.
The meeting is being held at a facility believed to be accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person with questions on the accessibility should contact Doris Clatterbuck, Secretary to DSS Board, at 540/ 727-0372 ext. 360. People needing interpreter services for the hearing impaired and / or vision impairments must notify Clatterbuck no later than one week prior to the meeting.
The public is invited to attend the board meeting and everyone must follow the COVID 19 health screenings guidelines and protocol which has been set by the CDC, Virginia Health Department and Governor Ralph Northam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.