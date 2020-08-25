Community briefs for August 25, 2020

Culpeper Town Council committee meetings today
The Public Safety, Public Works and Planning & Community Development Committee of Culpeper Town Council will meet at 9:30 a.m. today, Aug. 25 in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. The Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 10 a.m.
Orange Supervisors to meet in person tonight
The Orange County Board of Supervisors will gather for its regular meeting at 5 p.m. tonight, Aug. 25 in the board meeting room in the Gordon Building, 112 W. Main St. in the town of Orange.
Bugles Across America 9-11 ceremony canceled
Due to the pandemic, local bugler Gerry Schuck, of Bugles Across America, will not conduct his annual Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony this year involving the playing of Taps around the town of Culpeper.
“There are too many complications and I am placing everyone’s safety ahead of the ceremony,” he announced Monday.
Schuck encouraged everyone to follow the regular schedule in observing a moment of silence at each of the appropriate times to remember the 2,977 people who died on Sept. 11, 2001 in three coordinated terrorist attacks.
At 8:46 a.m. on that fateful day, American Airlines Flight 11 flew into the north face of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
At 9:03 a.m., United Flight 175 crashed into the south face of the South Tower.
At 9:37 a.m., American Flight 77 struck the western side of the Pentagon. Culpeper residents Ken and Jennifer Lewis, married flight attendants, died in the crash at the Pentagon.
At 10:03 a.m., United Flight 93 crashed 80 miles southeast of Pittsburgh in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.
Culpeper Literacy new tutor orientation this weekend
The Culpeper Literacy Council will host new tutor orientation and training from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Aug. 29 in their office around back and up the stairs at 415 S. Main St. in the town of Culpeper. There will be proper distancing and masking in place.
The council will be holding online and in-person tutoring and classes starting Sept. 8. Volunteers commit to two hours weekly with all materials provided. There is no need to speak another language to become a literacy council volunteer. Teaching English can help someone get a better job, communicate with their doctor and so much more. Literacy changes lives, according to a news release. For information, contact 540/825-5804.
Overnight paving through September on I-66 in Fauquier
A Virginia Department of Transportation contractor is now paving the westbound lanes of Interstate 66 in Fauquier County overnight through the end of September, weather permitting.
The milling and paving work will take place between Delaplane and Markham. Motorists should expect nightly westbound lane closures from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. and are advised to use caution when travelling through the work zone.
Somerset Farms Golf Course in Locust Grove reopens under new management
Somerset Farms Golf Course recently reopened in Locust Grove, according to a news release from the Orange County Dept. of Economic Development.
Formerly Rapidan Golf Club, the facility was purchased in June by Kenny and Lora Dotson. With the help of New Direction Golf Management, improvements were made to the clubhouse and course. The tee boxes, fairways, and greens were restored.
The Dotsons own another golf course in Orange County and understand the time and dedication it takes to make a golf course successful, the release stated.
“We will work hard to make Somerset Farms a course to be proud of and a benefit to the community and the region,” Kenny Dotson said.
Located in eastern Orange County, Somerset Farms Golf Course sits on the historic Somerset Farm property, along the banks of the Rapidan River with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The property has a 6,500-plus-yard course with 18 Signature holes, as well as traditional and links style play. For information, see somersetfarms.golf/ or contact 540/672-1238.
