Community briefs for August 26, 2020

Town council committee, ARB meetings todayThe Culpeper Town Council Light & Power and Water & Wastewater Committee will meet today, Aug. 26 at 9:30 a.m. in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. The Finance, Technology, Tourism & Economic Development Committee will met at 10 a.m.
Also, at 5 p.m. today, the Architectural Review Board will meet in the economic development center. Six-feet separation between all people at the meetings will be in place.
Centering, noonday healing prayer groups on ZoomSt. Stephen’s Episcopal Church hosts Centering Prayer Group at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays on Zoom followed by noonday healing prayers.
To receive Zoom invitations, links to services and weekly news updates, send an email address to krosica@ststephensculpeper.net.
Virtual roundtable today on drug costs with Spanberger U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7, will host a virtual roundtable discussion at 10:30 a.m. today, August 26 with Central Virginia patients, pharmacists, and providers to discuss the impact of high prescription drug costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A recent Gallup poll showed that nearly nine in 10 U.S. adults are concerned about rising drug costs amid the pandemic, according to a release from the congresswoman’s office. The roundtable will cover challenges caused by overpriced prescription drugs and potential legislative solutions to the drug affordability crisis. Additionally, Spanberger will discuss how recent delays in U.S. Postal Service deliveries are negatively impacting Central Virginians receiving prescription medications by mail. For the Zoom link to the meeting, contact connor.joseph@mail.house.gov
Culpeper County seeking citizens to serve on committeesThe Culpeper County Board of Supervisors has various advisory committees that make recommendations on issues in areas of community life. Citizens may have the interest, knowledge or experience that is needed.
The county would like to hear from those interested in contributing their time and talents with committee service. To inquire, call 540/727-3427 for an application or apply at www.culpepercounty.gov. All interested parties are encouraged to apply at any time.
Some seats become available during the year due to resignation. Applications for these seats are reviewed during the year. Most committees have terms ending Dec. 31. The deadline for applications is Oct. 1. The Board of Supervisors makes decisions during closed session at a subsequent meeting. Applicants are notified as soon as possible after decisions are made.
Seats coming open Dec. 31 are as follows: Agricultural and Forestal District Advisory (two), Airport Advisory (two), Culpeper Economic Development Advisory (one), Community Policy and Management Team (two), Economic Development Authority (two), Human Services Board (two), Library Board for Salem and West Fairfax Districts, Parks & Recreation Commission for Jefferson and West Fairfax Districts and Planning Commission (three seats).
Free ‘Movies Under the Stars’ in Orange start this weekendOrange Volunteer Fire Dept. will launch, “Movies Under the Stars,” at 8 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 29 with an outdoor screening of, “Mary Poppins Returns,” on the fairgrounds at 205 Caroline St. in the town of Orange.
“The Greatest Showman” will screen at the same time and place on Sept. 5 and on Sept. 12, “The Lion King” live action version.
The outdoor movies are being held in conjunction with Orange County Tourism and are also planned at the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Dept. fairgrounds.
Gates will open at 7:00 p.m. The drive-in movie events are free to the community; advance tickets are required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/movies-under-the-stars-in-the-town-of-orange-va-tickets-113265688724.
Attendance will be capped at 250-cars per event. Guests may bring outside food and non-alcoholic beverages; alcohol is not permitted. Concessions will be for sale.
“The community has experienced so much over these last five months, bringing some free local family fun to Orange County is a perfect way to give the community a boost of “movie magic” to lift everyone’s spirits,” said Orange County Tourism Manager Lori Landes-Carter.
Details on the Town of Gordonsville event dates and links to reserve tickets will be at VisitOrangeVirginia.com.
“Spending money in our towns is one of the fastest ways to inject dollars back into our local economy and our communities. Remember to shop local and support local. Make a night out of it and enjoy dinner and a movie or a stroll through town before the movie starts. Orange and Gordonsville business owners will appreciate it and they look forward to seeing you for the drive-in events,” said Landes-Carter said.
