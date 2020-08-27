Community briefs for August 27, 2020

Culpeper Food Closet ‘Need of the Week’The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during social-distancing.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are: powdered milk, cereal (full and single size serve boxes), pancake mix and syrup.
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net
Pending storm postpones vintage plane rides to SundayDue to the expected effects on Saturday in Virginia of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Laura, The Capital Wing is postponing by a day its Warbird Showcase and Wings and Wheels Car Show.
Originally scheduled for Saturday, all Warbird Rides and Car Show events will be held Sunday, Aug. 30 at Culpeper Regional Airport.
Warbird Rides will be available in a Stinson L-5, the first Forward Air Controller airplane, a Boeing Stearman bi-plane Primary Trainer and a TBM Avenger, the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII.
For information on the plane rides, contact Capital Wing member Pete Ballard at CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com. For information on the Car Show, contact Capital Wing member Cliff Davis at CapWingMedia@Gmail.com.
To meet the public desire to fly in a WWII warbird the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force added several more dates to its Warbird Showcase schedule, including Labor Day weekend, Saturday through, Monday—September 5, 6 and 7.
Got 2 MOVE presents: Culpeper Cereal GiveawayA local church will give away a breakfast staple during an upcoming charitable event in Culpeper.
The Culpeper Cereal Giveaway, sponsored by Got 2 MOVE: The MOVE Church, will be held 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 in the parking of the Culpeper Police Department, 740 Old Brandy Rd. The first 100 families to arrive will receive two free boxes of cereal and a gallon of milk.
A ministry of the Rev. Adrian Sledge, the MOVE in Got 2 MOVE stands for Maximizing Opportunities and gaining Victory Through Excellence. The church is accepting donations for the cereal giveaway at its cash app $Got2Move or in the mail to The MOVE Church P.O. Box 2022 Culpeper, Va. 22701. Makes checks payable to Got 2 MOVE. For information, see Got2Move on Facebook.
Biden for President Virginia Launches Leadership CouncilBiden for President Virginia on Wednesday, Women’s Equality Day, launched the Women for Biden leadership council to organize and activate women voters across the state, according to a campaign news release.
The Women for Biden council will serve as a platform to highlight issues that uniquely and disproportionately impact Virginia’s women, such as access to healthcare and jobs.
“We are excited to announce our Women for Biden leadership council in Virginia as part of our efforts to mobilize an important constituency in the Commonwealth, and one that has been under attack by the Trump Administration,” said Monique Alcala, Virginia coalitions director. “Virginia women have played a critical role in electing Democrats up and down the ballot and they are more energized than ever to make history by electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House in November.”
Serving on the Women for Biden Council are: Former First Lady Dorothy McAuliffe, Senator Mamie Locke (Hampton), Delegate Lashrecse Aird (Petersburg), Delegate Kathy Tran (Springfield), Speaker Eileen Filler Corn (Springfield), Fairfax County Supervisor Dalia Palchik (Providence District), Susan Swecker, chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia, Gaylene Kanoyton, Hampton community leader, Stephanie Cook, Franklin County special education teacher and Susan Platt, former candidate for Lt. Governor.
Virtual ribbon cutting for outpatient imaging centerA virtual ribbon cutting for the grand opening of the Novant Health UVA Health System Outpatient Imaging Center will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 16 live on the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Join the celebration online to meet the team, tour the building, see the equipment and help welcome this new addition to the community. The Outpatient Imaging Center is located at 509 S. Main Street in downtown Culpeper.
A facility of Culpeper Medical Center, it will be dedicated to providing exceptional medical imaging and accurate diagnosis’ at an affordable cost, according to a news release.
Autism Council begins monthly Lunch and Learn meetingsThe Rappahannock Area Autism Council will launch its monthly Lunch and Learns at noon today, Aug. 27 on Zoom. Speakers will present information and resources on all that has to do with Back to School.
Learn about services in the greater Fredericksburg area, ask IEP and school questions, and learn how to cope as COVID continues.
Register at raac.info@gmail.com to receive the meeting link. For information, contact Joshua Farrow at 540/479-3889.
