Community briefs for August 28, 2020

Culpeper Chamber Valor Awards: sponsor a heroThe Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Valor Awards recognize the efforts of the county’s public safety personnel who go above and beyond the call of duty every day and put their lives on the line for the community. The public event is the chamber’s way of saying thanks.
This year’s ceremony is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Salem Volunteer Fire Hall. Local firefighters, EMTs, dispatch staff and law enforcement from 14 agencies will be honored at the program including dinner, dessert and an awards ceremony.
The community can honor a local hero and pay for his or her ticket with a $50 sponsorship. Sponsors will be listed in the printed program and slideshow. Higher level sponsorships are also available by contacting the chamber at 540/825-8628. General admission is $35.
The chamber is monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely. If the Valor Awards cannot be safely held inside the Fire Hall, plans are being made to host a drive-in style event with FM transmitter and screens—tickets will be honored and dinner served.
Friday Fraudcast with AARP launches today on Facebook“Friday Fraudcast” is a new weekly series, held on Fridays, hosted by Virginia AARP to support awareness on scams and fraud, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when both are on the rise.
The first session will be held at 10 a.m. today, Aug. 28 with Ellen Phipps, Aging Together Executive Director, as a presenter. Check it out Live on the Facebook Virginia AARP page.
Orange Street Festival postponed to OctoberThe Orange County Chamber of Commerce had hoped to host the 45th annual Orange Street Festival at its traditional September date, but the ongoing pandemic has changed those plans.
The chamber announced last week it would postpone the downtown Orange event until mid-October.
“We are working to ensure safety for our community and a successful event on Oct. 17,” Orange County Chamber Director Don Vizi said in a statement.
In late June, the Chamber announced it was moving forward with plans for the annual event that draws hundreds of vendors and thousands of visitors to downtown Orange. At that time, Vizi noted, the chamber was prepared to postpone the event if it couldn’t conduct it safely.
For information on the street festival, see orangevachamber.com or contact 540/672-5216 or orangevadirector@gmail.com.
Drive-thru spaghetti dinner at Rapidan Volunteer Fire Dept.The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold a drive-thru spaghetti supper from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27 at the fire department in Rapidan.
This will be the department’s first fundraiser since March. Tickets are $7 per plate ($3 for ages 6 and under). The menu is spaghetti with meat sauce, herb bread, cookies and water. Servers will be compliant with CDC guidelines.
Farm Credit co-op to host webinars to introduce new CEOFarm Credit of the Virginias, a regional lending cooperative, will host two live webinars to introduce new CEO Brad Cornelius.
The webinars will take place at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 and at noon on Sept. 2 via WebEx.
Cornelius became CEO in mid-July, but due to public health, was unable to take part in any formal introduction opportunities with customer-owners. The pair of interactive webinars will allow him to introduce himself and share his vision for the cooperative. Each session will conclude with questions.
Registration is open to the public at https://bit.ly/2Fo1jHx. Individuals unable to attend the webinars can check the association’s social media for a taped version.
Democratic Committee office hoursThe Culpeper County Democratic Committee Office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 400 Southridge Parkway, Suite 420, Culpeper. The public and members are welcome to stop in for up-to-date information, access to campaign materials, activities participation, and membership forms. Visitors are asked to please wear a mask.
