Community briefs for August 30, 2020

Board of Supervisors September meetings Tuesday, Sept. 1
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will hold its regular monthly meetings at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1 in the county boardroom, 302 N. Main St.
On the morning agenda is: creation of a Broadband Authority, potential areas for spending of federal CARES Act money, broadband solutions, expansion of Culpeper Human Services daycare and a town connection to the newly launched Virginia Breeze bus.
On the evening agenda is: a public hearing on creation of a new Pearl Sample Precinct voting location at the Carver Center, a public hearing on the second round of CARES Act money and potential appropriation and a public hearing on a request from Culpeper Gateway for a zoning amendment.
Virtual workshop for parents: Back to school in a pandemic
Presented by Culpeper County Public Schools, a virtual workshop for parents, “What to Expect with Back-to-School in a Pandemic,” will be held on Sept. 3. To register, email kbledsoe@ccpsweb.org.
Culpeper County Public Schools students and staff will have a holiday Sept. 7 for Labor Day.
The Culpeper County School Board Capital Planning Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the school board office, 450 Radio Lane.
OC Planning Commission meeting this week
The Orange County Planning Commission will meet virtually at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3. There will be no physical public access and no opportunity for live Public Comment.
Watch the livestream at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnL_EM-IgrXYdfKcPI8-jOQ.
Pen to Paper writers’ meeting Tuesday in Yowell Meadow
The Windmore Foundation for the Arts Pen to Paper writers’ group will meet at 10 a.m. on Sept. 1 in the large pavilion in Yowell meadow Park.
Writing prompts for September are: A text message gone wrong and How I learned to drive. Writers are asked to keep prompt stories to 500 words. For information, email info@windmorefoundation.org
Germanna fund helps financially challenged students
Typically held in the spring, Monte Carlo Night at the Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center raises big bucks for scholarship allowing those with financial challenges to attend college classes and earn a degree or career certification.
The ongoing pandemic cancelled this year’s high-rolling event, but the need for scholarship donations is still evident and support for the Germanna Guarantee Fund is needed now more than ever.
Culpeper businessman Joe Daniel, for whom the local campus is named, has worked for more than a quarter-of-a-century helping to raise money for Germanna scholarships.
In that time, he said, more than $3 million in financial aid has been given to more than 3,000 students. The average student award is $776, according to Daniel, in asking donors to consider giving again and to increase contributions to $1,000.
“With the hardships imposed on GCC students by the coronavirus the need this year is even greater,” he said.
The goal this year is $700,000 with a deadline to give of Oct. 5. The Germanna Guarantee scholarship fund ensures deserving but financially challenged students are not denied an education because of a lack of resources.
Donate at germanna.edu/donate choose Germanna Guarantee Fund. Mail checks or pledge notices to: GCCEF, P.O. Box 1430, Locust Grove, VA 22508 or contact foundation@germanna.edu or 540/423-9060.
Blue Ridge Chorale rehearsals for new season start Monday
Blue Ridge Chorale will begin rehearsals for the new season at 6:30 p.m. this Monday, Aug. 31 in the sanctuary at Culpeper Baptist. Rehearsals will be held weekly 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on ensuing Monday nights at the church.
See pandemic guidelines, safety plan and sign up at http://www.brcsings.com. Masks and physical distancing required. For information, contact 540/219-8837.
