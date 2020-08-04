REC preparing for storm-related outages
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative crews are preparing to respond to any storm-related outages as Tropical Storm Isaias continues to barrel toward Virginia. Member-owners were urged to prepare now, as well.
The brunt of the storm is expected to arrive overnight and continue through Tuesday afternoon, dropping three to five inches of rain and bringing wind gusts of 40-plus mph in some areas, according to a release on Monday from REC.
“REC’s line crews, contractors and vegetation management team members are all mobilized and prepared to repair equipment, clear any downed trees and restore service as quickly and safely as possible,” said company spokesperson Casey Hollinss. “However, with the intensity of this storm, we urge member-owners to prepare for the possibility of an extended power outage.”
The power company advised customers to charge critical electronics such as cell phones before the storms arrive, and to have a working flashlight with batteries. Customers are asked to stay at least 20 feet away from crews responding to outages.
Sign up to receive outage text alerts at myrec.coop/outagecenter and report outages at myrec.coop/out or MyREC SmartHub.
Culpeper Food Closet—Need of the Week
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families and individuals in need, and continues to serve the community during social-distancing.
The Culpeper Food Closet, a ministry of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, is in need of food and monetary donations to keep up with demand. This week’s specific needs are: rice & pasta side dishes, Chunky soups and Helper meals with meat included..
Food donations can be dropped off 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. in Culpeper. The Food Closet is now accepting monetary donations at www.ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net.
For information, contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.net or see ststephensculpeper/foodcloset.net
Spanberger to host virtual, Virginia-focused telephone town hall today
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, will host a telephone town hall at 5:30 p.m. today, August 4. The live event will be broadcast on her Facebook page and https://spanberger.house.gov/live
The local congresswoman will answer questions from Seventh District residents about issues facing Central Virginians—including rising prescription drug costs, small businesses concerns amid the COVID-19 crisis, and the need to expand reliable broadband internet access, according to a release from her office. Additionally, she will discuss her recent efforts to maintain telehealth services and address the status of COVID-19 relief negotiations in Congress.
“Last year, I was proud to hold community-focused, in-person town halls in each of our district’s ten counties. While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought immense uncertainty, my most important responsibility remains listening directly to the opinions, suggestions, and concerns of those I serve,” said Spanberger. “
Tuesday’s telephone town hall will be Spanberger’s eighth town hall since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Ruritan cornhole tournament on Aug. 15 benefiting SAFE
The Jefferson Ruritan Club will hold its next Cornhole Tournament from 3 to 6 p.m. (practice begins at 2:30) on Saturday, August 15 at Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station.
The tournament will feature cash prize, regulation boards, bracket style double elimination at a family event with playground on site. Registration is $30 for each two-person team. Preregistration is available for $25 and encouraged for this outside event with social distancing measures in place. Food and refreshments can be purchased separately from the Brewery.
Cornhole tournaments will take place on the third Saturday of the month through November. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make the community a better place to live.
The Ruritans will donate all proceeds from the tournaments to Services to Abused Families in Culpeper. For information and registration form, see www.jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or call 540/522-6740.
Virtual vegetable grower meeting: seasonal pest management
Virginia Cooperative Extension will conclude its series of vegetable grower meetings on Zoom at noon this Wednesday, Aug. 5 with Plant Pathologist Dr. Steve Rideout of Virginia Tech covering, “Seasonal Plant Disease Management Strategies: Alternatives for Protecting Late Season Vegetables.”
For information, local extension agentAshley Appling at ashappling@vt.edu.
The Zoom link is https://virginiatech.zoom.us/j/92321997726?pwd=UEJHWUdsbGRpcmtPdHJidU8vNVEwQT0, meeting ID: 923 2199 7726 and password: 286040 or call 13017158592, password 92321997726#.
