Stageworks presents ‘A Play on Words’ outdoors Fri, Sat.
Stageworks is back this weekend with, “Scenes in the Park: A Play on Words,” three short scenes to be performed at 6:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday night at Lenn Park in Stevensburg.
Featured selection, “Sure Thing,” is a short comic play by David Ives featuring a chance meeting of two characters, Betty and Bill, whose conversation is continually reset by the use of a ringing bell, starting over when one of them responds negatively to the other. Alex Davis and Hannah Rees star in this Windmore Foundation for the Arts Stageworks scene.
In “Jerry Finnegan’s Sister,” follow Brian Dowd’s narrative about the girl next door which illustrates the pitfalls in the relationships between men and women of all ages. Local actors Wyatt Clatterbaugh and Alexandra Mackewon star.
Finally, find out what happens when two people hear each other, but forget to listen in the classic Abbott & Costello scene, “Who’s On First.” Baseball will never be the same in this scene starring Robert Keiffer (Abbott) and Harry Davis (Costello).
Jessica Mahr is director of this weekend’s “Scenes in the Park: A Play on Words” with Anneliese Mabie as stage manager.
StageWorks is committed to providing a safe and entertaining atmosphere for Scenes in the Park. For the performances, masks will be highly encouraged and markers for seating will be spaced out, per CDC guidelines. Bring a chair or a blanket. A picnic snack would be nice. Hydrate and don’t forget the bug spray.
To view set up markers for social distancing, complete the sign-up form. At https://form.jotform.com/202075500826145
Young Professionals meeting today at Country Club
Looking to a cultivate workforce to work with the community? Looking for ways to make employees better at their jobs? Do you want happier employees?
The Chamber of Commerce is here to help with the Young Professionals Group, according to a chamber release. The Young Professionals meet at noon on the first Wednesday of the month at The Country Club of Culpeper. It is a time to share a meal and network with other young professionals in the community.
The group has missed its face to face networking and is excited for its first luncheon back at 12 p.m. today, Aug. 5 in the private room of the Country Club of Culpeper.
Pack the Patrol Car
The Culpeper Police Department is hoping to Pack the Patrol Car this weekend with school supplies for local children who need it most.
Police vehicles will be parked outside Walmart, Dollar Tree and Big Lots in Culpeper from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8 as part of Tax Free Weekend in Virginia. Drop by, say high and give a donation for the coming academic year at this event sponsored by Culpeper Human Services.
Entries sought for Veterans Day Essay Contest
Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is seeking entries for the the 2020 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest open to all Virginia middle and high school age public, private and homeschooled students.
One winner will be selected from grades six through eighth and one from high school, grades nine through twelfth.
“An American Who Served in The Military During World War II Who Inspires Me” is the topic for this year’s contest. Students can consider a member of their family, of their community, or a famous man or woman who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces as their subject. Essays should be 500-750 words in length and utilize interviews and primary sources whenever possible.
Winners will receive a $200 gift card and each of their teachers a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies. The student winners will also be invited to come to Richmond to read aloud their essays and participate in the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Nov. 11, 2020.
The deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Oct.11. For information, see https://vawarmemorial.org/learn/contests-scholarships/essay/ or call Virginia War Memorial Assistant Education Director Morgan Guyer at 804/786-2060.
Training participants wanted for new Orange initiative
The Orange County Office on Youth has received a Department of Criminal Justice Services grant in the amount of $18,450 to provide local facilitator training for the Thinking for a Change and Restorative Justice Programs, according to a county news release.
The money will also be used to help start the county’s own Restorative Justice Program, designed to help local young adults make better decisions and see different points of view. The current availability of providers in Orange is extremely limited or non-existent.
Restorative Justice is a program aimed to repair the harm caused to a victim by the offender by reinforcing accountability and restitution while giving the victims a voice if they choose to participate. Thinking for a Change is an evidence-based program cognitive-behavioral curriculum developed by the National Institute of Corrections. It concentrates on changing the criminogenic thinking for offenders and includes cognitive restructuring, social skills development, and the development and maturing of problem-solving skills.
It is the intention of the Orange County Office on Youth to recruit training participants for both programs in order to start in-house programs and/or help local providers add these much-needed programs to their current offerings. Trainings are tentatively going to be held November/December 2020 for Restorative Justice and April/May 2021 for Thinking for a Change. For information, contact 540/672-5484.
