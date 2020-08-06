EMS Council recognizes local fire & rescue volunteers
Several deserving local fire and rescue volunteers and their companies were recognized at the 2020 Rappahannock EMS Council Regional Awards ceremony July 29 at LifeCare Medical Transports in Fredericksburg.
Awards were given for: Excellence in EMS—James B. Hurlock, Jr.—Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad; Innovation Excellence in EMS—LifeCare Medical Transports, Inc.; Outstanding EMS Leadership—Jacob Parcell, Fredericksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad; Outstanding EMS Agency—LifeCare Medical Transports, Inc.; Outstanding Contribution to EMS for Children—Kimberly Melson – LifeCare Medical Transports, Inc.; Outstanding Contribution to EMS Emergency Preparedness and Response Stafford County Fire & Rescue Department and Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health & Safety—PHI AirCare 2.
Other awards were presented for: Nurse with Outstanding Contribution to EMS—Susan Halpin, RN—Mary Washington Hospital; Physician with Outstanding Contribution to EMS—Dr. William Reese—Mary Washington Hospital; Outstanding Prehospital Educator—William Tosick – Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue, & Emergency Management; Outstanding Prehospital Provider—Kevin Rexrode, King George County, Department of Fire, Rescue, & Emergency Service; Outstanding EMS Telecommunications Dispatcher—Allison Marshall, Fauquier Emergency Communications Center and Outstanding Contribution to EMS by a High School Senior—Timothy Wilkening, Lake of the Woods Rescue Squad.
“Our public safety partners have faced tremendous challenges during these unprecedented times, however they continue to meet the needs of the public,” said Rappahannock EMS Council President Kevin Dillard in a statement. “We have some of the best providers and agencies in the Commonwealth. They serve with a high level of dedication and commitment to ensure the calls for assistance are answered each time.”
Recipients of the regional awards will compete for the 2020 Governor’s EMS Awards. Winners at the state level will receive a plaque and a certificate signed by the Governor.
Elevate Culpeper welcomes SAFE to co-working cente
rElevate Co-Work & Community recently welcomed its first non-profit team, the staff of SAFE (Services To Abused Families, Inc.), to the upstairs space at 107b E. Davis St. in downtown Culpeper.
SAFE will use the open office space and private meeting room at Elevate to conduct day-to-day business operations and hold meetings.
“COVID-19 created some challenges for our team at SAFE,” said Executive Director Cindy Hedges. “We had to quickly adjust to remote working in teams to ensure the availability of our services.”
It’s not always the perfect situation to work from home with dogs barking, family needs, lack of internet, etc., she said. But Elevate provides wi-fi, space to work, ability to meet with community members and clients safely, participate in video conferences, and more.
“The team at Elevate does an amazing job of understanding and accommodating our needs,” Hedges said.
Elevate Culpeper co-founder Kristy Romeo said they were thrilled to welcome SAFE to their co-working family.
“Elevate exists to provide the local business and non-profit community with an affordable Downtown office and meeting solution that is not just convenient, but inspiring. Working with an organization like SAFE (talk about inspiring!) is helping us bring our greater mission to life. We are humbled and grateful for the opportunity!” she said.
SAFE provides shelter, support and advocacy to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock Counties. For information, see safejourneys.org or call the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-825-8876.
REC names VP of corporate services
Larry Andrews has been promoted to the executive leadership team of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and will oversee finance and accounting, human resources, safety, risk, operational support, facilities and procurement, according to a company release.
Andrews is a finance executive with more than 31 years of experience in electric cooperative finance and accounting and banking. For the past 19 years, he worked in REC Administrative Services including in his most recent position as Manager of Administrative Services/Controller. Andrews has successfully implemented strategic plans and initiatives, and excelled at minimizing the risk of the cooperative’s assets, according to the release.
Andrews holds a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Mary Washington and a Bachelor’s of Science in Management from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University. He is a deacon at Spotswood Baptist Church, Fredericksburg Host Lions Club president, audit committee member for Fredericksburg Christian Schools, and member of the REC Toastmasters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.